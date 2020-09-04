Irish Consumers ‘Most Anxious In Europe’

04 Sep 2020 | 03.19 pm

Irish consumers are now the most anxious in Europe according to Deloitte, whose ‘state of the consumer’ tracker shows almost two-thirds of adults concerned about their families’ health.

Globally, Ireland comes second to India as most anxious nation on earth.

The latest bi-weekly survey shows that 50% of Irish consumers are worried about their physical wellbeing, while concern for their families’ health is 62%.

Confidence levels in Ireland have dropped by six points from the previous survey wave, falling behind France, Belgium and Spain since late July, making Irish consumers now the most anxious in Europe.

This Deloitte study is fielded using an online panel where 1,000 consumers are invited to complete the survey via email. The survey field period was 18-22 August.

Deloitte partner Daniel Murray said: “Consumer confidence is extremely fragile and sensitive to changes. While we saw overall confidence grow and remain steady as we emerged from the national lockdown through June and July, a recent uptick in Covid-19 case numbers and the implementation of localised restrictions across three counties have taken their toll on consumers.”

Confidence in visiting high street shops is at 59%, down three points from a month earlier. The figure of 40% feeling safe going to a restaurant represents a decrease of four points, while planned expenditure in restaurants has decreased significantly by 13 points.

One in three respondents in the Deloitte survey said they are concerned about job loss. Due to ongoing NPHET scaremongering, 68% plan to limit their use of public transport over the next three months, up five points from the previous survey.

Murray added: “The significant decrease in people’s confidence in visiting shops and restaurants underscores the need for businesses to focus on their digital offerings as viable alternatives for customers. The increase in those delaying large purchases and concern about job loss will be felt across all sectors. Businesses that succeed in winning and maintaining their customers’ trust will reap the rewards once confidence starts to grow once more.”

Full details of Deloitte’s global consumer tracker are available here.

Photo: NPHET’s crazy lockdown has shuttered ‘wet pubs’ such as O’Shea’s in Eyeries on the Beara Peninsula in West Cork for six months. (Pic: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie)