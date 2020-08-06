Irish Coaches Gives Up The Struggle

06 Aug 2020 | 09.39 am

The parent company of coach hire and coach tour business Irish Coaches has appointed a liquidator. The winding-up is voluntary and all creditors will be paid in full.

Controlled by Daniel Hughes Snr, Thirty Two Counties Coaches DAC appointed Stephen Scott of Smith & Williamson as liquidator on July 23. Subsidiary company Hello Ireland Tours Ltd has also entered liquidation. That company is also solvent and will pay all its debts.

The business principals have obviously decided that NPHET’s draconian travel and tourism lockdown means there is no point in throwing good money after bad as the prospect of a tourism revival in Ireland recedes further into the distance.

Thirty Two Counties Coaches DAC had current assets of €1,033,000 at its latest balance sheet date of 31 December 2018. Cash reserves amounted to €913,000 and creditors were €107,000. Equity investment in the venture, established in 2005, was €814,000. The company employed ten people in 2018.

Another recent NPHET tourism casualty is Mount Eccles Court Hostel on North Great Georges Street in Dublin 1.

Mount Eccles Court Hostel Ltd entered voluntary liquidation on July 28. The company is solvent and all creditors will be paid in full.

The venture was run by Brian Bowers in the building where Margaret Bowers ran a Montessori education centre until her retirement in 2017.

The hostel operating company, employing nine people, booked a net profit of €103,000 in 2018. Current assets at the 31 December 2018 balance sheet date were €188,000 while liabilities amounted to €42,000.