31 Oct 2017 | 05.15 pm

Irish burger chain Rocket’s is to expand into the German market after agreeing a franchise deal with Cologne-based Elior Deutschland’s subsidiary Areas , which operates travel, food and retail services with more than 2,000 outlets worldwide.

Rocket Restuarants, formerly Eddie Rocket’s, has 51 restaurants in Ireland, 27 of which are owned and operated by franchisees while Rocket itself directly owns and operate 24 restaurants. They serve more than six million customers throughout its franchise system in Ireland and Northern Ireland each year.

Elior chief executive André Laroche said: “We are delighted that Rocket Restaurants has chosen Areas as their managing partner for Germany. Rocket’s is an urban, premium-burger brand and suitable for locations at shopping centres, train stations and airports. We are certain that the Rocket’s brand will take the highly-competitive German market by storm”.

Rocket Restaurants managing director Niall Fortune (pictured) added: “We are thrilled to have secured a reliable partner to launch the very successful Rocket’s concept into the German market. We are convinced that Areas is the ideal partner to establish Rocket’s on a long-term and sustainable basis in Germany.

“Areas is experienced in building brand awareness and market share in a highly competitive but lucrative European market. Therefore we have decided to cooperate exclusively with Areas as our partner in Germany.”

Areas and Rocket Restaurants have begun identifying suitable flagship locations at transport hubs, as well as premises at shopping centres across Germany, to launch the Rocket’s brand, which offers made-to-order Irish beef burgers, chicken tenders, milkshakes and fries.

Areas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of French company Elior Group.