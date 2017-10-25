25 Oct 2017 | 09.39 am

Ireland is gaining momentum in practising circular economy activities, where best use is made of products before they are efficiently recycled, but more action is needed to build on this initial progress.

That’s the verdict delivered by the National Economic and Social Council (NESC), which today published its report Moving Towards the Circular Economy in Ireland.

The report highlights some of the leaders in the Irish circular economy, whose products and services keep resources in use for longer, extract the maximum value from them and recover products and materials.

The report includes ten case studies of businesses and social enterprises. The research, by Dr Simon O’Rafferty, highlights the opportunities available for businesses and social enterprises, while drawing attention to the regulatory and social challenges in facilitating the transition to a circular economy.

At the launch of the report, NESC director Dr Rory O’Donnell said that the research shows surprising pockets of innovation and some well-established businesses at the frontier of the circular economy.

The case studies highlighted in this report include a range of companies and social enterprises. NESC concludes, however that the full potential of the circular economy in Ireland has yet to be realised. It suggests that strong central policy support is required to embed the circular economy into national policy priorities, including enterprise, regional, rural and climate action. A supportive approach to the circular economy in Ireland could help to gain Irish enterprises competitive advantage, NESC added.

Among the case studies presented in the report are:

and . Perch is a Dublin-based product design company that specialises in furniture design with particular strengths in research-led and applied human movement. Still at an early stage in relation to circular design, the business is working with larger manufacturing companies in Ireland that are among the leaders in design for the circular economy, such as Orangebox. Go Car is a car-sharing company that began as a pilot in 2008 in Cork but now has 190 cars in Dublin and Cork. Dublin City Council allows Go Cars to park free of charge in a range of locations.

NESC was established in 1973. Its function is to analyse and report to the Taoiseach on strategic issues relating to the efficient development of the economy, sustainable development and the achievement of social justice.