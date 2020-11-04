Ireland AM Promoting Local Businesses

04 Nov 2020 | 04.21 pm

Virgin Media’s Ireland AM is calling on businesses to feature in its #BackingLocal Christmas campaign.

The campaign gives businesses the opportunity to promote their service or product on television to the nation in the run up to the festive season. In addition, viewers are invited to nominate their favourite local shop, producer or business.

Every week, for the last eight months, over 200 different businesses from right across Ireland have been highlighted across Virgin Media Television and its social media platforms.

Ireland AM presenter Tommy Bowe said: “Virgin Media’s #BackingLocal campaign is more important than ever and we want to encourage more people to return to shopping locally, in a way that is safe and gives them confidence. Small businesses – from the local butcher, to the local grocery shop – were there for the nation during lockdown and now they need our support to get back on their feet, especially in the run up to Christmas.”

Bowe added: “If would like to see your local shop, producer or product featured on AM or if you’re a business owner with a great local story, get in touch by emailing BackingBusiness@virginmedia.ie

Ireland AM airs on Virgin Media One seven days a week from 7am.

Photo: Ireland AM presenters Karen Koster and Alan Hughes