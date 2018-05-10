iReach Launches New Customer Experience Research Call Centre

10 May 2018 | 12.33 pm

Sponsored Content

iReach is a leading market intelligence and research agency, with offices in Dublin and London. While many research agencies in Ireland are closing or moving their call centres overseas, iReach is bucking this trend with the continued enhancement of its 24/7 Customer Experience Research Call Centre in Dublin, covering local and international markets.

This Customer Experience Centre is dedicated only to market research projects, with iReach now delivering leading-edge measures of customer experience for clients in Ireland and in the UK. In parallel to these enhancements of facilities in Blackrock, Co. Dublin, iReach has also launched a new brand and website (www.ireach.global) to provide a focal point for those organisations that wish to run multi-county, multilingual research projects, by dealing with a single agency covering all markets, any language and across time zones.

Business and Consumer Research

iReach is recognised as a ‘tech savvy’ research agency and has been at the forefront of new research methods and techniques. It is the only agency in Ireland with proprietary business and consumer research panels that are used exclusively for iReach client projects.

According to Oisín Byrne, iReach Managing Director: “We are the only agency to have built business and consumer research panels in Ireland, and building upon this experience allows us to deliver successful projects in European and International markets.”

Customer Experience

Measuring customer experience in any market, and across business decision-makers or consumers in a consistent way, is critical. iReach is unique in connecting any shifts in customer experience measures directly to financial results.

Byrne explains: “We can use a mix of any research methods, including face-to-face, phone and online, even in multi-country and multilingual international projects, to maximise research return on investment and join the dots from how customer experience impacts on the bottom line for our clients.”

