iRadio Licence Renewed Until 2030

29 Jun 2019 | 12.32 pm

iRadio, Ireland’s third largest commercial radio franchise, has had its broadcast licence renewed for another ten years by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

The franchise licence covers 15 counties. The Youth Music service, launched in 2008, has 227,000 daily listeners and broadcasts to the West, North West, North East and Midlands.

Chief Executive Mark Cunning commented: “I’m thrilled for staff and listeners. I see this as a vote of confidence in what we’ve been doing. We can begin to put into action our plans for 2020 and beyond.”

iRadio chairman Willie O’Reilly stated: “iRadio launched in the teeth of the recession, but with the support of its shareholders it has ridden the storm and is now entering a period of profitability and increased popularity. We are now more popular than any local or national station in our franchise area. Our best days lie ahead.”

iRadio’s main backer is Galway businessman John Mannion, through Highcross Communications Ltd and Wilton Radio Ltd. Wilton Radio controls the two main operating companies, I Radio Ltd and Iradio North East and Midlands Ltd.

I Radio accounts filings show that the company booked a net profit of €1,258,000 in 2017, reducing accumulated losses to €6.7m. Iradio North Wast and Midlands booked a net profit of €502,000 in 2017, reducing its accumulated deficit to €3m.

Mannion and his partners have, with finance from AIB, invested c.€11m to establish the various radio stations.

iRadio covers Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Longford, Leitrim, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Laois and Offaly. iRadio primarily broadcasts to 15 to 35-year-olds in its franchise area, and the company employs 40 staff. National sales are handled by Media Central.