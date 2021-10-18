IPS Acquires Leading Irish Construction Consultancy

18 Oct 2021 | 03.02 pm

Integrated Project Services in Pennsylvania, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, has announced the acquisition of Linesight, the Irish multinational consulting firm. Deal consideration was not disclosed.

IPS is a large Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management and Validation company with over 1,700 staff across 22 offices worldwide.

Linesight is in the same space, with a focus on data centre providers, life sciences companies, commercial real estate, healthcare, hospitality, retail and residential sectors. Linesight employs c.900 staff and has offices in 24 countries.

Linesight CEO Paul Boylan stated: “This is a pivotal point in Linesight’s long and successful business history and will enable us to deliver on our ambitious strategic plans, expand into new geographies to better service our client needs and extend our portfolio offering in our existing and new target markets.

“Linesight’s skilled teams will continue to provide the same high-quality levels of service to our clients globally, and we see enhanced career opportunities for our people in all our regions.

“I am energized at the potential of this new business partnership and believe that it positions us well to deliver on our ambitious growth aspirations as we look towards 2022 and beyond.”

Linesights’s parent company Anchorbouy Limited is incorporated in the Isle of Man.

Group company Millfont Ltd booked a profit of €3.2m in 2020 and paid dividends of €1.5m to shareholders. The directors drew down €1.8m in remuneration.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher and A&L Goodbody acted as legal counsels to IPS. Capnua Corporate Finance acted as financial advisor and Arthur Cox acted as legal counsel to Linesight.