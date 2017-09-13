iPhone X On Sale From October 27

13 Sep 2017 | 08.59 am

Apple’s new flagship iPhone X will be available for ordering on October 27 with the device available in-store on November 3.

The all-glass design has the iPhone’s largest ever display at 5.8-inches – the same dimension as a Post-It sticker. iPhone X will be available in silver and space grey in 64GB and 256GB models, priced from €1,179 (€958 ex VAT).

“For more than a decade, our intention has been to create an iPhone that is all display. The iPhone X is the realisation of that vision,” said Jony Ive, Apple’s chief design officer.

The main innovation for Apple in iPhone X is the display, which apes the Samsung Galaxy design. The Super Retina display is Apple’s first use of an OLED panel, and Apple promises better imagery as a result.

With the display taking up all of the front of the phone, the Home button that activates the device is gone. So too is fingerprint recognition, which proved impossible to incorporate into the new design. The alternative solution is face recognition.

Apple says the two cameras on iPhone X are its best ever, with 4K video capability. The device is powered by a chip called A11 Bionic, which has a six-core CPU design with two performance cores that are 25% faster and four efficiency cores that Apple says are 70% faster than the A10 Fusion. Apple claims that the X battery charge will last two hours longer than for the iPhone 7.

Another novel feature is wireless charging – you rest the device on a charging mat from Belkin or Mophie. Apple’s own AirPower charging mat won’t be available until 2018.

In tandem with the iPhone X, Apple has also announced iPhone 8, a tweak of iPhone 7.