iPhone Marketplace Arrives In Ireland

16 Jun 2020 | 11.15 am

Online iPhone marketplace Swappie has launched in Ireland, as part of a European expansion project being financed by a $40m (€36m) Series B funding round.

Headquartered in Helsinki and founded in 2016, Swappie lets users buy and sell used Apple iPhones. The devices are tested and verified before transactions.

Founders Sami Marttinen and Jiri Heinonen (pictured) have found rapid traction for Swappie, with revenue reportedly amounting to c.$35m in 2019.

Currently operating in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Italy, Swappie is now being rolled out in Ireland, Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands.

The business, which employs 360 people, recently raised its Series B funding in a round that included TESI, Lifeline Ventures and Inventure. In all, the company has raised €40m since being founded.

CEO Sami Marttinen said that Swappie will be available to Irish consumers selling their iPhones from mid-August, though purchases on the site are available now.

“Because we refurbish every device ourselves in our own factory, we control the whole value chain. This means we can deliver the highest quality devices under warranty for much less than the cost of a new phone,” Marttinen added.

Second-hand iPhone 11 128GB models retail for €749 on Swappie compared with Apple’s shop price for a new device of €879.