IP Telecom Plans Cape Town Office

26 Nov 2019 | 10.44 am

VoIP telephony provider IP Telecom has announced the opening of an office in Cape Town in February 2020 as it seeks to expand the business into South Africa.

The Dublin company is currently on a trade mission to South Africa led by business minister Heather Humphreys.

Commercial director Anthony Tattan commented: “Our partnerships in South Africa, with the help and support of Enterprise Ireland and local businesses, represents a huge opportunity to take our blueprint for success and replicate it here in Africa.”

Tattan added that the company has been developing a South African data centre for its VoIP services.

IP Telecom has prospered in Ireland as more and more SMEs realise they can save thousands of euros a year on their phone charges by dumping eir’s copper network for an internet service.

The company booked a net profit of €449,000 in 2018 and undertook capex of €656,000, including €459,000 on a new premises. Net worth at year-end increased to €970,000 from €520,000 the year before.

The company says it plans to operate a ‘tiered partner model’, offering co-branded reseller, white-label and wholesale models to potential channel partners.

IP Telecom’s product portfolio includes bespoke VoIP solutions, Hosted PBX, SIP Trunks, CRM integrations, broadband and the Telecom4Teams. This latter product integrates IP Telecom’s Hosted PBX with Microsoft Office 365.

Photo: Anthony Tattan (left) with fellow IP Telecom directors Shena Brien and Brian Chamberlain.