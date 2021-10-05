Investment Funds Roundup

05 Oct 2021 | 08.59 am

After a bumper decade of above-average returns, fund investors will require more patience in the 2020s, though at the moment dividend funds are doing very well, writes Chris Sparks

Investors Must Be Patient In 2020s

Though equity markets and equity funds are currently on a roll, what does the future hold? In a note to clients, Donough Kilmurray, chief investment officer at Davy, was mulling this issue recently, asking whether the 2020s will be like the roaring 1920s a century ago, or the soggy 1970s more recently.

Kilmurray (pictured) notes that while the ‘roaring 20s’ analogy is not just blind optimism, that decade started with much lower equity valuations and higher bond yields. With asset prices now at late-cycle levels, Kilmurray believes it’s not realistic to expect such high investment returns for the current decade, even if there is a boom in growth and innovation.

The negative view on market prospects centres on an abundance of debt slowing growth, while too much money supply pushes up inflation, leading to a ‘stagflation’ scenario (stagnation plus inflation) like the 1970s. However, says Kilmurray, the cost of this mostly fixed-rate debt is unusually low, and shouldn’t impede growth. He’s sanguine too about inflation.

The CIO’s conclusion is that we’re in for a decade of lower-than usual asset returns. Not a disaster, he comments, but not very exciting either.

Kilmurray adds that even if inflation doesn’t run above target, cash and bonds will still lag behind and lose their purchasing power. “Investors who aim to protect or grow their wealth will need to take on more risk than in the past. The best assets to cope with this environment are time and patience.”

Corporate Dividends Are Highly Valued

Brokers and financial advisers have a fair wind at their backs coming into the annual pension season, as investment funds have been on a performance rip over the past year. For example, Prisma 4, the largest branded multi-asset fund marketed by Zurich, had appreciated in value by 21.2% (pre-charges) in the year to the end of July.

Prisma 4 is 56% invested in equities, and the appreciation in fund value reflects buoyant equity prices. Richard Temperley, head of investment development at Zurich, expects that despite Covid persistence business activity will keep expanding in the coming months, providing solid support for corporate earnings.

This is fuelled by consumer savings being spent, and companies ramping up capital investment. “Earnings estimates for 2021 for the S&P 500 are now 21% higher than at the beginning of the year, and rising earnings estimates help to support rich valuations,” says Temperley.

Underpinning the equity bull market is cheap money. The yield on Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond is still in negative territory, while in the UK the 30-year gilt yields c.1.0%. These meagre yields are entirely due to central bank manipulation, and the ECB says it’s not inclined to taper in the short term. In the US, economists expect that the Federal Reserve will be less accommodating in 2022.

Investors’ craving for yield is a factor behind the 40.3% 1-year appreciation in Zurich’s Dividend Growth Fund which has a fund size of c.€226m. This fund is not for the faint-hearted, as it cratered by 15.1% through 2020, as investors fretted about cancelled dividends in the wake of the global Covid lockdown in March 2020.

It turns out that corporates this fund invests in, such as Microsoft, Home Depot Inc Johnson & Johnson, Broadcom, Accenture and Cisco Systems are a resilient bunch.