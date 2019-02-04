Investors Double Down On Hexafly

04 Feb 2019 | 10.25 am

Business angels have alighted on fly-processing startup Hexafly, depositing €900,000 as part of a €1.1m fundraiser for the agritech firm.

Founded in Meath in 2016, Hexafly takes in low-value waste from the brewing industry and other sources, then uses insects to bioconvert it into sustainable natural commodities.

The business breeds tens of thousands of black soldier flies every few weeks, whose larvae convert the waste fed to them. The insects are then processed along with the waste, and out of this processing comes insect oil for fish feed, pure protein, an organic fertiliser called frass and chitin, a bio polymer.

Hexafly has now raised €2.2m since launching. Alongside HBAN angel investors, backers in the latest fundraiser included SOS Ventures, Yield Lab and the Cedas Foundation.

In December 2017, Hexafly also raised more than €1.1m from angel investors, SOS Ventures, Yield Lab and the Cedas Foundation.

The company said that the latest fundraiser will help to create 50 new jobs in Hexafly over the next two years, as well as finance a larger production facility and fuel international expansion.

Hexafly’s founders are Alvan Hunt (28) and John Lynam (28). They established a pilot plant in Kells to test their fly-harvesting idea, before setting up a larger commercial plant in Ashbourne in early 2018.

More than 90% of Hexafly’s insect-based products are exported, with key markets including the US and the Far East. The company is planning to pursue a €10m series A fundraiser this year to build a larger production facility.

Hunt said that Hexafly is a zero-waste operation. “Insect-derived protein produces significantly more protein per square metre when compared to soymeal, it is 100% natural and leads to up to a 90% reduction in CO² emissions when compared to other protein feed ingredients,” he added.

“Moreover, the animals that eat this insect-derived protein are actually healthier, as no additives or chemicals are used in the products. Our goal is to educate people about the benefits of insect-derived protein, how sustainable it is and essentially find smart ways to feed the growing global population.”

Julian Seymour, syndicates manager in HBAN, described Hexafly as an innovative company with huge promise. “Although the company already has very strong export levels, there are other vast markets, including Asia and the US, that offer expansion possibilities.”

Photo: Hexafly founders Alvan Hunt (left) and John Lynam, with HBAN’s Julian Seymour (centre)