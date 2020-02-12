Investor Conference Set For April 29

12 Feb 2020 | 11.16 am

The fourth in an annual series of conferences centred on venture capital and private equity will return to Dublin on April 29, with more than 40 speakers lined up.

Organised by 0100 Conferences, the event at Dublin’s Alex Hotel will bring together European fund managers and investors, ESG advocates, successful co-investors, innovative tech investors and a European startup unicorn, according to the organisers.

There’s a busy agenda for the day, starting with a focus on impact investment. Supporting environmental projects and gender equality, addressing social challenges and wellbeing, are moves that need firm measurements of performance. Aoifinn Devitt, head of investment Ireland at Hermes Investment Management and Paul Miller, managing partner at Bethnal Green Ventures, among others, will share their best practices in supporting projects with a lasting impact.

On Brexit, John O’Sullivan of Beechbrook Capital and Marek Malik from the Czech PE firm Jet Investment will compare exit activity from Western and Eastern Europe. Paul Armstrong, managing director at Permira and Fergal McAleavey, senior investment director at ISIF, and other panelists will shed light on the possible implications of Brexit for Ireland, and Europe as a whole.

Boris Krumrey, chief robotics officer at the unicorn startup UiPath, who will speak on how different technologies such as Cloud, AI, BPM, low-code development and robotic process automation will all converge towards one automation platform, as well as explain how UiPath’s vision of ‘A Robot For Every Person’ will change the way we work.

The early bird price of €600 per person ends on February 16. Full details including the entire agenda and a full list of speakers can be found here.