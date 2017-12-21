21 Dec 2017 | 09.17 am

The South East Business Angel Network (SEBAN) is hoping to invest €10m in SMEs over the next three years. The group says that to date €6m has been invested over 38 deals.

Aidan Shine (pictured), HBAN coordinator for the south-east region, said: “Companies that pitch for investment to our angels have been vetted, prepared and confirmed as investor-ready, high potential startups by HBAN. We are looking for new members to join SEBAN and access the unique opportunities that HBAN offers its network of angels.”

Shine added that angel investors fill an important gap in the startup ecosystem in Ireland. “This type of investment offers support and guidance, as well as funding, so it’s smart money.”

Meanwhile, HBAN will hold its national conference in the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, on February 8. It is open to non-HBAN members and tickets for those outside the HBAN fold cost €50.