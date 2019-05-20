Investment Funds That Beat Deposit Return

20 May 2019 | 03.51 pm

With deposit rates on the floor, Chris Sparks looks at some investment fund options for lump sum investors and regular savers.

Enduring Appeal Of Five Star Concept

Back in the day, life insurer Eagle Star hit upon the bright idea of devising ‘5 Star 5’ investment funds, where the pitch was a fund consisting of 50 equities across five sectors, with ten shares in each. Under the stewardship of Zurich Life, which took over Eagle Star in 2008, the 5 Star 5 Europe fund is still chugging along, and why not with €103m invested.

Investors who bought into the Eagle Star concept and stayed the course have done well: the annualised return is 9.5% over the past 15 years. Last year wasn’t so good: the fund’s 1-year return to end of March 2019 was 2.2%, illustrating that equity funds are long-term investments.

Through the first quarter of 2019, the 5 Star 5 Europe fund value improved by 11.4%, in line with the very strong performance for stock markets globally. Zurich Life isn’t expecting the same level of momentum to be maintained. “Whilst remaining constructive on equities in the longer term, it is possible that the excessive pessimism of late 2018 has given way to over-optimism today. In addition, equity valuations have now normalised,” the company told customers recently.

5 Star 5 Europe currently has 44 stocks in the portfolio, and the most favoured companies are Allianz, Axa, Roche, Nestle, Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Alstom and Vivendi.

SRI Funds Target Younger Savers

KBC Bank has wrapped a socially responsible halo around two new funds being made available to customers. With deposit rates on the floor, the bank is hopeful that regular savers in particular who want to put aside €100 or €200 a month will be enticed by the Socially Responsible Investment strategy.

At the group level, KBC in Belgium has been majoring on sustainable investment criteria since the 1990s. Internationally, KBC has 110 SRI funds with €8bn assets under management. Potential investments are screened to identify and exclude activities, companies and regimes that fall short of KBC’s SRI standards.

Automatically excluded are companies involved in tobacco, gambling, weapons, fur and adult entertainment. The investment manager also assesses specific targets in relation to sustainability, climate change and CSR initiatives. If the public company doesn’t tick these boxes, then KBC won’t invest.

More nebulous are criteria for bond investments. The two funds being offered to Irish investors are Sivek SRI Global Low for defensive investors and Sivek SRI Global Medium for savers with a higher risk appetite. The Low fund currently has a split of 60% bonds, 30% equities and 10% cash.

KBC’s SRI criteria for buying government bonds encompass socio-economic performance; the health, equality and freedom of the population; the country’s environment; and international relations. In the marketing material, KBC doesn’t reveal which countries make the grade.

Fergal O’Riagain, KBC’s director of products in Ireland, comments that because deposit rates are so low, more people are open to idea of saving through fund products. “We’re finding good traction with younger customers who want to put aside a couple of hundred euros a month because it suits their family circumstances,” he says. “When they look at the fund option, they like the idea that there’s an ethical wrapper provided by the independent screening.”

The two KBC funds are available to bank customers with a current account.

US Bull Run Boosts Multi-Assets Funds

Investors sitting on the sidelines with the cash deposits were patting themselves on the back at the end of 2018, after global stock markets tanked through the autumn. However, all those losses have now been recouped, thanks to US markets powering ahead.

Richard Temperley (pictured), who directs investment strategy at Zurich Life, says the recovery can be explained by the extremely oversold conditions late last year, and has been supported by what he calls “a more pragmatic approach” by policy makers. The more dovish Fed has also given emerging market central banks leeway to cut rates, which could help support global growth in the medium term.

The most popular investment fund choices in Ireland are multi-asset funds, which spread customer savings across equities, bonds and cash, with smaller allocations to property and alternatives. These multi-asset funds come in different risk flavours, ranging from very safe to adventurous. Generally the riskier the fund, the larger the equities weighting.

Zurich’s Prisma multi-asset range has attracted c.50,000 customers investing €2.5 billion across five funds since it was launched in 2013. The most popular fund is Prisma 4, with €1.1bn under management. The asset split here is equities 46% and bonds 34%, and Temperley has weighted the equities exposure to the US, which accounts for just on two-thirds of the equities allocation.

The US markets slump late in 2018 dragged down all multi-asset funds, and Prisma 4 was no exception, down 4.6% for the year. Year to date the fund has rebounded 10.5% thanks to the renewed US bull run. Funds like Prisma are for the long-term. Despite the market swings and roundabouts, the 5-year annualised return at Prisma 4 is 6.7%. Even when management charges and taxes are factored in, the return beats a cash deposit.

Sterling Pessimism Propels FTSE Tracker

What impact will Brexit have on the performance of multi-asset funds? Not much, according to Tom McCabe, global investment strategist at Bank of Ireland. In a reassuring note for New Ireland’s iFunds customers, McCabe commented that Brexit is unlikely to have a significant impact on world markets irrespective of the version of Brexit that comes to pass.

McCabe explained: “The UK is just not important enough on its own to lead world investment markets. To draw a stock market analogy, the UK economy is more like a mid-sized company, not one of the index heavyweights that will drive the stock market higher or lower.”

McCabe added that if a no-deal Brexit does come to pass, sterling could revisit the financial crisis lows of around 96p versus the euro. This stark prediction was echoed in the Central Bank’s latest quarterly bulletin, and such sterling pessimism helps to explain the strong performance of New Ireland’s UK Equity Indexed Fund. This State Street passive fund tracks the performance of the FTSE 100 total return index, and appreciated by 17.5% in value through Q1.