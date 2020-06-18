Intuit Launches QuickBooks Version For Ireland

18 Jun 2020 | 10.16 am

Intuit has launched an Ireland version of its popular QuickBooks accounting software. Until now Irish users of the platform have had to make do with the UK version.

Intuit has unveiled two QuickBooks products customised for the Irish market – QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Online Accountant.

Emerging markets director Jolawn Victor (pictured) stated: “We’ve worked closely with accountants and SMEs to understand the challenges that Irish businesses face and I am delighted to launch these new products into the Irish market to help address some of the pain points they face when it comes to managing their finances.”

The Irish Quickbooks version has an Irish VAT tree, which means that tax calculations are simplified.

The software also makes the process of bank reconciliation simpler by connecting client accounts to import transactions from AIB and Bank of Ireland personal and corporate accounts. as well as accounts on Revolut and Transferwise. The software is fully compliant with PSD2 Open Banking and allows for readily available bank feeds without any additional cost.

Intuit says the two products provide a secure digital platform to enable accounting professionals and their small business clients to work together, supporting better cashflow management, greater automation around a range of financial processes and functionality to more efficiently and accurately make online VAT returns.

QuickBooks product features include:

Track sales, expenses and profits

Create and send invoices

Track and manage VAT

Works on PC, Mac and mobile

Manage and pay bills

Transact in multiple currencies

Generate sales quotes

Track inventory

Create purchase orders

Track profitability

Introductory monthly pricing for the product is €9.80, €14.70 or €20.30, depending on required functionality.

Bobby Kerr, entrepreneur and presenter of Newstalk’s ‘Down to Business’, told the audience at the virtual launch: “Speaking to small business owners week in week out for Down to Business, I know cashflow concerns can keep them awake at night. Moving financial management online with QuickBooks is a game changer, helping them to become more streamlined, manage cashflow more easily and allow them to focus on sustaining and growing their business.”

According to Victor: “The cloud-based online accounting platform helps ensure accountants are better placed to support SMEs to stay on top of things like late payments, payroll and tax returns.”

Intuit says that c.1.5 million small businesses around the world are connected with accounting professionals through QuickBooks Online Accountant.