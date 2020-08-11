Intuit launches QuickBooks in Ireland

11 Aug 2020 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

Getting paid on time is one of the biggest challenges facing Irish SMEs. Now, small businesses and accounting professionals are set to benefit from the new online QuickBooks

Intuit, the global financial platform company, has announced the launch of QuickBooks in Ireland. QuickBooks is the world’s largest small business platform, serving 7 million customers globally. Intuit unveiled two QuickBooks products at a virtual launch on 17 June 2020 for Ireland: QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Online Accountant.

QuickBooks Online is software designed to solve the specific financial challenges of Irish Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) such as cash flow, the burden of administration and late payments. QuickBooks Online Accountant is software that can help Irish accounting professionals run and grow their practice.

Both products were built and launched after extensive research with Irish SMEs and accounting professionals. This research found that almost 70% of SMEs struggle with late payments, while 4 in 10 said they don’t feel prepared for the impact of Covid-19.

Easing Pain Points

According to Laura Kenny (pictured), Senior Sales Leader at Intuit QuickBooks International: “SMEs are the backbone of the Irish economy, and there has never been a more important time to back them on their road to recovery and resilience.

“We’ve worked closely with accountants and SMEs to understand the challenges that Irish businesses face, and we are delighted to now launch these new QuickBooks products into the Irish market to help address some of the pain points they face in managing their finances.”

Research by Intuit QuickBooks showed the top three financial management concerns for small businesses are having cashflow data in one place, being able to predict cashflow with supporting insights, and getting paid for their work. Specifically regarding cash flow, nearly 7 out of 10 Irish SMEs say late payments are a considerable pain point when it comes to managing their business finances.

The guest speaker at the Intuit QuickBooks launch event was Bobby Kerr, presenter of Newstalk’s ‘Down to Business’ radio show. The broadcaster and entrepreneur commented: “As a business owner myself, I know only too well the administrative burden that comes with running a business – time that could be spent on other things.

“Speaking to small business owners week in week out, I know cash flow concerns can keep them awake at night. Moving financial management online with QuickBooks is a game changer for small businesses, helping them to become more streamlined and manage cashflow more easily, and enabling them to focus on what they do best – sustaining and growing their business.”

Secure Digital Platform

Through QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Online, Intuit QuickBooks provides a secure digital platform to allow accounting professionals and their small business clients to work productively together, supporting better cashflow management, greater automation around a range of financial processes, and functionality to more efficiently and accurately make online VAT returns. Intuit QuickBooks data shows 89% of small businesses say they are more successful when working with an accounting professional.

The cloud-based online accounting platform helps ensure accountants across Ireland are better placed to support SMEs to stay on top of issues such as late payments, expense management and automated VAT summaries, allowing them to spend more time on shaping their business towards recovery and resilience post-COVID-19.

Commenting as a trialist of QuickBooks in Ireland, Barry McCall, owner of McCall Media, stated: “QuickBooks has transformed the way I manage my business. Cash flows have improved dramatically and I no longer dread the end of year accounts process.”

For further information on how QuickBooks can support your business, please call 1800-807 132, or visit us online at: quickbooks.intuit.com/ie.