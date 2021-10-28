Introducing The Latest In Cloud Accounting Software

28 Oct 2021 | 02.50 pm

SPONSORED CONTENT

It’s not every day you can introduce something genuinely disruptive to an established market such as accounting software, writes Alan Connor, Commercial Director at iplicit Ireland.

After being the first to deliver 32bit Windows accounting software in Ireland many eons ago, it’s a very exciting time to be now able to introduce iplicit, the latest in cloud accounting software.

After over 25 years in the industry, we do like to believe we have learned a bit. We have worked with literally thousands of Irish organisations and tens of thousands of UK businesses across all sectors in authoring, delivering, and supporting mid-range accounting software.

This experience educated us on what businesses need and expect. How the slightest unwanted change in their processes can be critical to a company, such as restricted software solutions that expect all clients to work their uniform way instead of how the client needs to work.

It’s what makes your business unique, and your expectations of your accounting software just as unique.

When we designed iplicit we wanted to challenge the gaps in current cloud offerings.

There are several entry-level cloud accounting solutions with entry-level functionality, yet above those is a mammoth jump to the high-end alternatives.

Mid-sized organisations outgrowing the limitations of their first cloud solutions or needing to move from server-based applications to functionally rich cloud software often had to upgrade to expensive, and complicated top tier ERP solutions, or adopt hybrid server-based applications being advertised as ‘cloud’.

The remote working challenges of Covid brought this home to many organisations who began to realise the limitations of their technology set, or indeed how much manual work, double-checking, or paper movement is still involved in their day-to-day operations.

The striking reality that many displaced teams experienced has challenged companies to consider improving their current practices and the adoption of cloud for the next generation of efficiencies, transaction approval workflows, data visibility and remote connectivity.

True-Cloud Software

iplicit is designed to be more than just another cloud software. It is designed to be a True-Cloud software with exceptional configurability and versatility.

Companies can design their own levels of analysis on a transaction-by-transaction basis, their own workflow and document management processes, implement multiple legal entities all within the one environment, and to commence with multi-jurisdictional VAT from day one.

We have taken the latest in cloud technology, secure, hosted in Ireland, multi-tenanted and with a host of API’s all behind the scenes, but it’s what we can deliver as an affordable and easy to implement mid-range versatile accounting software that marks our uniqueness.

Yes, we can exploit the real benefits and cost savings of cloud but now cloud is not a step back in actual functionality – it’s something to strive to as the foundation of your accounting software.

We would love to show you the ease of use yet underlying configurability, the simple workflows that can evolve as your needs grow, the automation throughout, bank integrations, machine learning AI, our unlimited levels of analysis, Apps, and on-screen data views to name just a few of our concepts.

Our customer service focus and innovative design also enabled iplicit to be awarded the coveted Mid-Market & Enterprise Accounting Software of the Year 2020 award by Accounting Excellence.

Whilst we are genuinely humbled by such an early accolade, we believe that this is only the start.

• Why not contact us today to see what the future can offer.

• To see the software and to find out more please visit www.iplicit.ie

• Alan Connor (pictured above) is Commercial Director at iplicit Ireland