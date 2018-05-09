Interview: Tommy Kearns, Xtremepush

09 May 2018 | 11.39 am

Spending large sums of money on digital engagement isn’t much good if you’re adopting a ‘spray and pray approach’. So says Xtremepush, a software developer shepherding brands in the field of online engagement.

Founded in Dublin in 2014 by Tommy Kearns and Kevin Collins, Xtremepush helps businesses garner more digital engagement from their customers. It also allows them to interpret and commercialise the large amount of data they gather from customer interactions with apps, websites, emails and other digital channels.

Xtremepush’s founders initially targeted the sports sector, landing Leinster Rugby and the IRFU among their first customers. The company now has over 300 enterprise customers on its books, among them some big US firms such AS Hearst Digital and 7-Eleven. Other customers include banks, sports betting and gaming firms, and e-commerce and travel companies.

Xtremepush’s services revolve around its online software platform, which customers use for digital notification management. When someone downloads your app, Xtremepush facilitates creating push notifications to send to the user if they’ve opted in to receive them.

These notifications pop up on a user’s home screen and can be a mixture of text, image or sound. They can help persuade the customer to finish an online transaction, check out a new service etc, and clicking on the notification brings them to a landing page of choice.

Xtremepush also provides in-app messaging services that don’t require opt-in approval. They work when the user is active within the app and can help to familiarise users with the app itself and its services or product lines.

Other digital engagement services use Apple’s iBeacon technology — a Bluetooth service that can send messages to a mobile devices in a defined geographical radius — and geofencing, which works similarly for Android and other devices. This granular analytic detail and the platform’s ease of use are key components in Xtremepush’s pitch to brands.

A fundraiser in September 2016 saw the company secure €400,000, including €200,000 from taxpayers through Enterprise Ireland. The company booked a loss of €153,000 that year, as year-end debtors increased 25% to €165,000. This year the board has been beefed up with non-executive directors Bryan Carroll, formerly a bank CTO, and John Hartnett, chief development officer with Paddy Power Betfair.

These appointments were followed by the recent acquisition of Emailcenter, a firm based in Towcester, Northamptonshire. Emailcenter specialises in email marketing for big brands and had net worth of £1.1m at the end of 2016. FinRes, an M&A advisor in Dublin, advised on the deal and capital strategy, with funding arranged by Capital Step in Mayfair.

“Emailcenter’s trade, technology and products fit perfectly into our multichannel analytics and engagement product offering,” says Xtremepush chief executive Tommy Kearns (pictured). He explains more below:

Who are Xtremepush’s founders?

Xtremepush was founded by myself and our CTO, Dr Kevin Collins. Before Xtremepush, I held a number of roles in the value-added services side of mobile technology. I moved into mobile app development in 2007, co-founding iMobile Applications with Padraig Shanley. Kevin Collins is a data scientist with experience in the big data analytics and engagement space.

How did Xtremepush come about?

It originated from an ongoing problem faced by some of our iMobile clients. We would build a new app for their business but they were unable talk to their customer in a relevant way. Padraig and I went to DCU looking for a technology partner to help develop an engagement solution. After some discussion with Kevin, Xtremepush was founded. Our technology was 18 months in development before launching in March 2014.

What is your USP?

We typically become the complete multi-channel communication hub for clients, enabling them to use the data they own to deliver and automate communications through any digital channel, with a complete feedback loop. We own our entire technology stack, which is important with GDPR looming.

There are other solutions that work for single communication channels, such as email only or push only. With Xtremepush, a business can have one solution to understand, engage and influence their app users.

As a solution provider, we recognise that the technology must be simple to implement and operate, so we have a huge focus on ease of setup and the usability of our product. One example of this is our Google Vendor Partner status with Tag Manager, which enables marketers to deploy our solution quickly without leaning on technical resources.

How is the service priced?

We use a software-as-a-service pricing model, which is based on monthly active users and the number of modules used by the client.

How do you view the startup landscape in Ireland?

Over the past number of years, there has been a big culture shift, with large SMEs and enterprises looking to specialist startups to solve some of their business challenges. Ten years ago, you needed scale to get a meeting with the right people in a large organisation. Now they understand that innovative startups can add significant value quickly. Because of Ireland’s size, once a startup gets some traction it needs to start looking to the UK and further afield to drive growth.

Where do software startups go wrong with their marketing?

There is a tendency to raise some money and use the ‘spray and pray’ model for marketing, which in a lot of cases does not work and burns a lot of cash quickly. In the B2B enterprise software market, companies should concentrate on the product, securing traction with early customers and solving their problems.

Once you have done that, I think it is easy to ask customers to help with your marketing efforts by giving good testimonials through case studies or videos that you can then market in a much more powerful and believable way. I believe this type of content marketing is vital, and customers are generally happy to co-operate once they see you have delivered on your customer promise.