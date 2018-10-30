Interview: Stephen McGivern, Baker Tilly Hughes Blake

30 Oct 2018 | 10.55 am

Stephen McGivern, Partner in , Partner in Baker Tilly Hughes Blake and Managing Director of the Goodbody EIIS Fund , says tax break funding is available for ambitious SMEs

Stephen McGivern has been investing in Irish SMEs for the past 25 years, under the guise of the BES and now the EIIS tax relief schemes. Stephen has been involved in over 200 equity investments across most sectors in Ireland, and is now the Managing Director of the Goodbody EIIS Funds, which have invested over €29m in SMEs since 2016.

Where did it all begin?

In the early 1990s, the government’s tax relief based Business Expansion Scheme (BES) was going from strength to strength. It offered investors up to 48% tax relief for investing in small Irish companies. There were a number of BES funds in the market at the time, and through my role as a partner in an accountancy practice we consulted on a number of BES transactions. We setup a BES fund in 1995 in conjunction with a stockbroker, and that fund is still operating to this day.

Why choose to invest in small Irish companies?

Irish people are and have always been entrepreneurial by their nature. An investment fund is only as good as the companies in which it invests, and I have always found there to be a large number of exciting Irish companies that require growth funding every year. Over the years I have been involved with a huge range of companies from brick makers to wind farms and sandwich manufacturers.

What about the tax relief angle?

The government has always been keen to support young and growing Irish SMEs. The Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS) was launched in 2011 as the successor to the BES scheme. In essence an Irish taxpayer who invests in an Irish SME can claim a tax break of up to 40% on their investment. They can also invest in an EIIS fund and qualify for the tax break. It works in a similar manner to a pension contribution.

Is it really that simple?

In short yes, but as with all things tax related there are terms and conditions attaching to an EIIS investment. The Revenue Commissioners govern the scheme and grant the tax relief. There are a number of T&Cs which must be fulfilled in order for investors to claim the tax break, but these are mainly on the company’s side of things.

When we speak to a company seeking investment, we will make our own initial assessment about whether we think it will qualify for the scheme. Once we have agreed the terms of an investment, we then guide them through the full EIIS process with the Revenue Commissioners.

Where should companies seek EIIS funding?

A company seeking to raise over €1m should contact one of the EIIS funds or larger brokers in the market. Our Goodbody EIIS Fund has between €10m and €12m to invest in 2019. We have a few companies lined up already, but we have a couple of slots available in next year’s fund. We will invest up to €5m in any one company.

What’s your advice to a company seeking investment from your fund?

Come speak to us as soon as possible in your fundraising process. The more we get to know you, and vice versa, the more likely it is to close an investment when you need it. The main issues we encounter are related to a company not qualifying for the tax relief, as the scheme has become slightly more complicated over the past number of years.

Have a draft of your business plan which you are happy to share. We will work with you to refine the plan for our investment committee and to make sure it complies with EIIS Revenue requirements.