Interview: Richard Martin, Ronan Daly Jermyn

24 May 2019 | 02.11 pm

Ronan Daly Jermyn, with its roots in Cork, has expanded its presence in the capital from eight people when the Dublin office opened in late 2014 to 50 people now. Total headcount is currently 259 people and the Dublin office extends to c.7,000 sq.ft. in The Exchange building on George’s Dock. The firm, led by managing partner Richard Martin (pictured) says the number of real estate lawyers has doubled to 23 in the past three years.

As Managing Partner, what are the firm management issues that top your priority list?

Preparing for Brexit

Prioritising investment

Leveraging developments in technology

Cost control and cash flow

Talent/training/knowledge

Diversity.

A year ago the firm announced a major Dublin expansion. Can you detail what’s involved and the progress to date?

We have developed the Dublin office from eight people when we opened in late 2014 to 50 people now.

The Dublin office offers all of the firm’s specialties with key Dublin based partners driving the development of the practice and support, where necessary, being provided in Cork or Galway.

Very strong focus on service with strong commercial advice and support to our clients.

In the past year, what areas of the practice have you strengthened with appointments, and why?

Property and Real Estate Finance – Simon Lynch joined Dublin office in July 2018. Simon has over a decade of experience advising developers, lenders and equity investors in all aspects of financing, secured lending and property investment.

Technology – Connie Wiseman was appointed CTO in September 2018. Connie was previously Director of IT for RPS Group, a global engineering consultancy firm, where he led the company’s information technology strategic planning and operational service delivery process. He brings with him almost two decades of experience in information technology management. Digital transformation is revolutionising every major industry. The legal industry is no exception, with most law firms now embracing digital transformation and the tremendous potential it offers to automate services, increase efficiency, and improve security.

Corporate – a number of corporate solicitor and associate appointments throughout the year to meet increasing demand, including the recent appointment of in-house technology lawyer, Dean Cunningham. Dean has over 10 years’ experience spanning both the legal and technology sectors with particular expertise in complex software licensing matters, having worked as a Senior Licensing Compliance Manager for Dell Technologies..

New Partner appointments – in November 2018, we appointed four partners across the firm’s banking and finance, employment, healthcare and litigation practices – Cian Fenton (Banking and Finance), Peter Groarke (Healthcare), Louise Smith (Litigation and Dispute Resolution) and Antoinette Vahey (Employment).

How challenging for your firm is the solicitor retention and recruitment issue?

Unprecedented competition to attract and retain quality lawyers and professional staff.

The firms that succeed will be those best able to differentiate their offering and transform their operations to ensure they are using people, processes and technology to deliver the best client experience.

Technology investment counter balances increased labour cost in so far as it improves efficiencies in the legal process reducing the impact of salary inflation.

We recognise and embrace the demands for new working lifestyles from the younger generation of lawyers – flexible working, work-life balance and employee values/wellness.

How would you describe RDJ’s USP in the legal marketplace?

More than law. It’s about your business. Investing in understanding our clients business so we can translate into meaningful insights and trusted advice which goes always beyond just legal advice. We understand the importance of not just being legal partners, but on being connectors, problem solvers and our client’s first port of call when then need trusted advice on a wide range of issues affecting their business.

What client deal from 2018 would you single out?

RDJ advised iNua Hospitality group, owner and asset manager of seven hotels around Ireland, in relation to a €40m equity fundraising, significant debt financing and move to a single hotel group structure. The complex transaction involved input from our banking, tax, corporate and property teams.

We have been advising iNua and its Founder and CEO Noel Creedon since it was established in 2012 so it was fantastic to see them achieve this significant milestone. They are now one of the largest regional hotel groups in Ireland. iNua Hospitality owns and operates seven hotels around Ireland, including the Radisson hotels in Cork, Limerick, Athlone and Sligo, Muckross Park Hotel Killarney, Hibernian Hotel Kilkenny and Hillgrove Hotel Monaghan. The restructuring and fundraising is part of a five-year growth strategy focused on improving performance and revenue, and adding properties.