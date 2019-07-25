Interview: Paul Wren, Odeon Events

25 Jul 2019 | 12.24 pm

Paul Wren of Odeon Events tells Conor Morris that recognising when you need help, and asking for it, is a powerful business tool.

Paul Wren (pictured) is commercial sales manager with Odeon Events in Ireland. The B2B enterprise, which is part of Odeon Cinemas Group, organises conferences, private screenings and other corporate hospitality events in cinema locations across Ireland.

What was your first job?

From about 12 years of age I delivered newspapers and leaflets. I also made burgers in my local butchers and mucked out stables in the local equestrian centre. My first real job was at 15 in the local chipper. These experiences taught me the value of hard work from a young age. My first sales job was as event sales manager for Audience Event Management. This is where I really cut my teeth in terms of hard selling.

What business achievement are you most proud of?

Four years ago I started Odeon Events, the B2B side of our business in Ireland. The idea of conferencing or non-film events in a cinema was practically unheard of here. B2B activity in Odeon nationwide now earns in excess of €4.5m a year.

What are the top traits common to high-performing salespeople?

Any top-performing salesperson is target-driven and always closing. They are highly strategic and have mapped out at least a year in advance. What separates the great from the good is that they are innovators. Top performers are continuously tweaking their approach to stay relevant.

How do you motivate yourself and your team?

Open communication is very important. There is a perception that a sales manager does a lot of shouting and dictates the plan. My own style is different. If you create a culture of openness in a sales team, motivation will follow. It also means you can apply pressure when appropriate without disengaging your team.

What is the best piece of leadership advice you have received?

I vividly recall sitting with a senior leader who explained that recognising when you needed help and asking for it is an incredibly powerful tool in business. Over the rest of my career to date, I have cultivated an incredibly useful network to seek advice and help from.

How would colleagues describe your leadership style?

I think they would say that I am collaborative and probably a bit direct. I am a huge believer of giving people freedom to work collaboratively and wherever they choose. However, I also believe in the importance of being clear when communicating. In my experience, sales people in particular thrive in this environment.

What leadership book would you recommend?

The business book I have read and gained the most from is How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie. For sales leaders who are managing accounts and their own direct reports, the communication lessons in this book are incredibly effective.

What business leader would you like on your management team for a day?

Henry Ford. To conceive a way to make cars for consumer use as cheaply as he did, using a production line approach, was so innovative. I think we should all challenge the status quo and push boundaries.

As a business leader, why are you a member of The Executive Institute?

The Executive Institute is a great forum to meet other business people and cultivate meaningful and collaborative business relationships. I have had the opportunity to build some great relationships during my time there.