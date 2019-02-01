Interview: Niall Phillips, SEAT Ireland

01 Feb 2019 | 07.53 am

Niall Phillips, Brand Director at A slew of new models and a strong SUV offering have grown market share for SEAT. With the 7-seater Tarraco arriving in January,, Brand Director at SEAT Ireland , is optimistic for the year ahead

SEAT improved its market share through 2018. What factors are behind this?

We’re delighted with our performance in 2018, having grown our market share from 2.5% to 3.0% year-on-year. During this period we’ve managed to grow our volume 11.5% compared with an overall market decline of 4.4%.

We’ve had a strategic change since 2015 to sell more into real retail channels and less costly channels. We’ve embarked on a very successful product offensive over the past two years by introducing new models like the mid-sized Ateca SUV, the small crossover Arona, the all-new Ibiza and face-lifted Leon.

On average we’ve been launching a new model every six months. In addition, we’ve appointed new retailers in strategic urban areas, enabling our volume to grow significantly in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway. To prepare our retailers for the years ahead we’re finalising the roll-out of new showroom branding, with over 90% completed so far.

What was SEAT’s bestselling model in 2018?

The award-winning Arona crossover has been our bestselling model. Apart from the beautiful design, exceptional build quality and large size, it has been extremely popular with buyers as we’ve positioned the car successfully by targeting the right audience, ensuring a strong value for money proposition, providing attractive finance packages through our Volkswagen Financial Services and launching it in a rapidly growing segment.

What model is SEAT’s best family buy?

Our best family buy is our mid-sized SUV, the Ateca. Pricing starts at only €25,995 for the 1.0 TSI 115hp. Ever since we launched the Ateca, it has been hugely successful, and the combined Ateca and Arona share of our total volume is 45%. To add to the Ateca range, we introduced a new sporty line called the FR earlier this year.

What executive model do you recommend?

I would recommend our all-new Tarraco 7-seater SUV that we will officially launch in January 2019. The higher-end Xcellence trim will appeal to the executive audience, with leather interior, navigation system, wireless phone charger, park assist, adaptive cruise control and a virtual pedal for the tailgate all as standard. Prices start from only €34,700.

What new models are on the way in 2019?

The all-new Tarraco 7-seater SUV is the main model that we will launch. We’ve also just launched a new, niche brand called CUPRA. The CUPRA Ateca is a high performance, sophisticated and customisable premium SUV to suit all customer needs.

What’s your read on electric vehicles?

From our research, EV customers are our future ‘conscious’ consumer who want to reduce their energy use, recycle and seek to lessen their carbon footprint. The three areas the EV customer is conscious of are affordability, range anxiety and charging infrastructure. Demand for diesel and petrol remain strong despite current noise in the market. We don’t market any electric vehicles but we are actively working on launching a new, fully electric car in 2020.

How do you perceive car buyer sentiment?

The impact of the UK voting to leave the EU has had a negative impact on the motor industry in Ireland due to the depreciation in sterling and the consequent influx of imports. All the current economic indicators are positive. There is huge demand for the purchase of new cars, and credit is available, so I am positive that as a conclusion to Brexit is reached the motor industry will grow.