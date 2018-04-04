04 Apr 2018 | 10.30 am

Michael McAteer (pictured) succeeded Paul McCann as Managing Partner of Grant Thornton in January 2018. The firm recorded fee income of €108m in 2017 and employs 1,144 people, of whom 930 are fee earning or chargeable.

He talks to BizPlus about the accountancy firm’s activity, ethos and Brexit preparations

How has business been for Grant Thornton over the last 12 months and what services are in particular demand?

As the economy continues to recover, we see demand for traditional accounting services such as audit and tax increase substantially, as well as in our corporate finance area, as our clients are actively acquiring new business at home and abroad.

In our advisory area, new compliance and regulation directives such as GDPR have created opportunities for our consulting teams. With the continued expansion of the financial services sector, our financial services advisory teams are offering new services in banking and asset management.

As we grow, I believe communication is key to ensure the various areas of the business understand the firm strategy, the reason behind it, and how they personally can influence and implement this strategy.

What are your thoughts on Brexit?

While the future is uncertain, there are known parameters within which to work, and it is vital for businesses to identify areas of exposure so they can correctly plan for the future. Brexit has provided the perfect opportunity for businesses to ‘get under the bonnet’ and review business strategies, cash flows, supply chains, business structures, regulation and compliance obligations, with a view to identifying areas of possible exposure.

It can only be a beneficial exercise to thoroughly examine and stress test a business model, not only to allow for contingency planning for Brexit, but also for future-proofing other non-Brexit related areas of exposure. Undertaking such an exercise can help identify future growth strategies, more appropriate or flexible business models, or identify new markets.

With the exception of financial services and the food-agri sector, most Brexit discussions with clients are still on a preliminary or exploratory level. To address some primary concerns of clients, we have been involved with our UK counterparts who have developed a data analytics platform, called Brexit Indirect Tax Impact Analysis. It aims to provide quantitative information to help clients understand the possible customs duty and VAT costs, and to develop contingency plans.

Has Grant Thornton launched any new services over the last year?

In May 2017, we launched our Centre of Excellence, our new framework for the delivery of global compliance and reporting services. From our centre in Dublin, we can assist organisations in meeting global compliance requirements in the areas of statutory financial statement preparation, payroll, corporate tax and centralised audit services.

While we have been delivering such services for many years now, the COE method of delivery has changed to include jurisdiction and industry specialists from France and Germany, for example.

Grant Thornton was also the first Irish professional services firm to go live with Workday, in September 2017. There are three improvements through the Workday implementation that have an impact on our clients: