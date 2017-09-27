27 Sep 2017 | 09.16 am

Clonmel Healthcare recently threw open the doors on its new €2m warehouse in the Tipperary town. The renovated and extended version of its existing facility covers 1,800 square metres and can store up to 2,400 pallets of products at any one time.

It’s the latest chapter in the generic drugs manufacturer’s long story, which began in 1970. Clonmel Healthcare has been through the hands of a variety of owners since then, most recently being taken over by equity players Cinven and Bain Capital.

The business manufactures prescription medicines, specialty medicines and over-the-counter (OTC) consumer products. A big source of business is the sale of generic drugs, which are pharmaceutical copies of big brand drugs, sold for a cheaper price once the recipe becomes widely available after patent rights have expired.

Employing around 50 people, account filings for Clonmel disclose that turnover in 2015 hit €42m and the company booked a net profit that year of €18m.

Keeping an eye on what’s happening in the Irish and international pharma markets is a priority for Clonmel Healthcare as it plans additional growth. So says Martin Gallagher (pictured), director of marketing/business development with the company, who spoke to BizPlus about its genesis and future.

What does Clonmel Healthcare consist of?

Currently, the company operates three business units or divisions. Its core business is generic pharmaceuticals, which is the largest business division. Generic products come about when the patent ceases to exist on an original product. All generics on the Irish market are approved for use by the regulatory authority In Ireland the HPRA. In Ireland, most patents are issued to an innovator company for 20 years.

Several years ago, Clonmel Healthcare took the strategic decision to enter the OTC market, our second business division. Today, Clonmel Healthcare is ranked as the sixth largest OTC company in Ireland. Its key markets include analgesia, nappy rash with the brand Caldesene and other key products like Clonfolic (folic acid).

The third division sees us operate in special areas such as Parkinson’s Diseas. We often work in tandem with the medical profession and patients to offer improved quality of life. Clonmel Healthcare will also shortly be entering the bone health management area.

Are generic antibiotics sales still a big part of Clonmel Healthcare’s business?

We sell a vast range of products across quite a number of therapeutic areas. In the past, Clonmel Healthcare depended on antibiotics sales but that is not the case today. However, our comprehensive range of such products still remain important to the company’s overall success.

Clonmel Healthcare has had many owners – is that reflected in the current business model?

Clonmel Healthcare has moved from being a family business in the early days to being a part of a major international company operating worldwide today. Our parent company is Stada AG, based in Frankfurt in Germany. Each ownership change has contributed to the successful pharmaceutical company that you see operating in Ireland today.

Although these changes have enhanced the company, Clonmel Healthcare is run as an Irish operation. It maintains a highly trained and focused management team and staff both in Clonmel and in our sales office in Dublin. We have altered both our strategy and business model accordingly as the face of the Irish market has changed over the years. Not to have done so would have left the company in a very vulnerable position in an extremely competitive market.

How important are patent expiries in the pharma business?

There are ongoing patent expiries all the time. Over the past number of years, quite a number of large molecules have come off patent — Lipitor was one of the largest. July last saw the molecule Pregabalin come off patent.

There are also a number of high-value therapeutic areas coming into focus, such as biologics. Provided there is careful management by the government with regard to the cost of allowing generic and biosimilar houses enter these markets, then companies like Clonmel Healthcare can offer significant savings. This allows newer medicines to be afforded and can allow more patients to be treated with current medicines.

Is the market for generic drugs strong in Ireland?

In recent years, far more generic products have been prescribed and dispensed. This was encouraged by the introduction of reference pricing, resulting in a dramatic reduction in generic medicine prices in Ireland. However, it was necessary to support the pharmacy and medical professions to help assure the public that generic products were bioequivalent.

We put together a radio advert based on trust, using Clonmel’s long heritage in the Irish market. We believe that the strategy helped quell the concerns of the end user and has contributed to more generic usage. We continue to run the programme from time to time as generic penetration in the Irish market always has new customers.

What’s your bestselling brand?

The top brand for Clonmel Healthcare in the OTC area of our business is Paralief Paracetamol. We sell some more than three million packs in the market, making it the number one plain paracetamol product in pharmacies. All told, we currently supply 10.5 million packs of medicine in Ireland.

What is your most successful market?

In terms of value, the single largest market we are engaged in is analgesia (i.e. pain-killing), followed by proton pump inhibitors and statins. Within these markets, Clonmel Healthcare offers 18 different pharmaceutical preparations.

Clonmel Healthcare is a member of Medicines for Ireland. What is the aim of the organisation?

Medicines for Ireland launched in the last few months in order to push for reform of medicines policy in Ireland. It has identified a number of issues that require urgent reform if we are to improve the way in which medicines are procured and accessed in Ireland.

The group is asking for a national medicines policy, comprising a long-term plan for medicines in Ireland, to be overseen by a national medicines office. In addition, the group would like to see cost-effective prescribing for non-interchangeable and high-tech medicines — in particular for biosimilar medicines, by implementing a biosimilar policy.

What plans are in the pipeline for Clonmel Healthcare?

We will continue to explore products in the off-patient space, as well as bring to market our programme of biosimilar medicines. We will also continue to bring more OTC medicines to the market, as products switch from prescription only medicine to pharmacy recommended. Elsewhere, we will continue to develop niche areas of medical and pharmaceutical expertise that we are currently involved in.