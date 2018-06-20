20 Jun 2018 | 03.46 pm

Based in Limerick and Dublin, AGENT Digital was established in 2007. Services span web design, development, content marketing, and digital marketing, which includes search and social marketing. Managing Director Kevin Meaney (pictured) talked to BizPlus recently about the business and the trends he’s seeing

How has business been for AGENT Digital so far this year?

The first quarter of 2018 has been the strongest since we started the agency. The success of client projects and campaigns has attracted other companies and brands that would like to grow their business online. Another contributing factor is that digital delivers — clients are now investing more in digital as they are seeing the return in investment.

Our targeted digital marketing campaigns deliver qualified traffic to a client’s digital touch points, such as their website. It is important for potential clients and customers to then be able to easily engage and navigate through the website for us to achieve our main goal for our client campaigns: conversions.

With the average shopping cart abandonment rate estimated at 70%, it is essential to keep the process as simple as possible to achieve conversion when creating your website’s landing page. All the team here at AGENT are also very busy working with businesses helping to make their websites GDPR-compliant.

Is SEO still a key part of digital campaigns?

Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising such as Google Adwords have always been successful for our clients. If you have potential customers searching right now for your products and service in your area, you need to be found on page one of Google.

The majority of clients have embraced social media for their brands, with many managing their social campaigns and content in-house, informed by our coaching and the overall digital strategy we have created to deliver their goals.

Facebook or a good website — which is more important?

It’s a perfectly viable option to setup a Facebook page, engage with your target audience, build reviews and engagement, and enable customers to buy your product on your Amazon store. As that SME grows, it can invest in building an e-commerce website and use search and content strategies to take the online business to the next level.

For a professional service business, a secure website is essential to establish trust and credibility. Customers will be sceptical about engaging with a service that only has a social media page as its digital presence.