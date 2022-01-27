Interview: Kevin Davidson, BMW Group Ireland

27 Jan 2022 | 02.03 pm

BMW is number one in the premium segment in Ireland. Kevin Davidson, Managing Director at BMW Group Ireland, is confident that the new iX and i4 will copper-fasten that position in 2022

HOW IS YOUR SUPPLY LINE OF NEW VEHICLES?

BMW Group Ireland is number one in the Irish premium segment in 2021, the first time we have been number one in the Irish market since 2008. Our customer order bank is very strong, and BMW Group has the best systems in place to manage the limited availability of semiconductor components. Thanks to its highly flexible production system and flexible work-time models, the BMW Group can adjust at relatively short notice.

WILL WITHDRAWAL OF THE PHEV GRANT AFFECT SALES?

Incentives are needed for drivers to move to a lower emissions car. Our focus should be on creating a second-hand market in 2024/2025 with cars of the lowest emissions, as most drivers purchase second-hand cars. If we accept that this is the objective, then we need to continue to incentivise the purchase of Electric Vehicle technology today to produce the second-hand cars of tomorrow.

WHAT WAS BMW’s MOST POPULAR MODEL IN 2021?

The iconic BMW 5 Series was the most popular BMW model in Ireland during 2021. This year we welcomed a new model of the vehicle and the 5 Series also boasts one of the highest residual values of any car for sale in Ireland. For MINI, our most popular model has been the MINI Hatch, priced from €23,325. Its compact dimensions make it perfect for tight city streets.

WHAT EXECUTIVE MODEL DO YOU RECOMMEND?

With an electric range of up to 589kms (WLTP), the all-new BMW i4 would be my personal value for money purchase. It combines style, agility and comfort with zero tailpipe emissions and starts from €63,565 (OTR). Apart from being a stunning four-door Gran Coupé style, it boasts fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology.

WHAT NEW MODELS ARE ON THE WAY FROM BMW IN 2022?

We will mark the start of a brand-new era for the BMW brand in Ireland in 2022 with the arrival of the all-new BMW iX and the BMW i4. These models represent the pinnacle of BMW’s ambition to produce the greenest cars in the world. The iX achieves an exceptional range and delivers powerful acceleration from a standstill. This Sports Activity Vehicle is available in two superb models: the BMW iX xDrive40 and the BMW iX xDrive50.

The BMW i4, our first all-electric Gran Coupé, combines next-level performance with modern comforts to deliver a truly outstanding driving experience. This model is highly versatile and comes in a mild hybrid version to increase efficiency. Meanwhile there is a new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, with new architecture designed for both electrified and conventional powertrains which debut BMW’s Operating System 8 in the smaller vehicle segment.

HOW IS BMW POSITIONED IN THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE SEGMENT?

In 2021, BMW Group enjoyed 41% share of the premium electrified market in Ireland. For MINI, 47% of sales are electrified, and by 2030 the brand’s entire line-up will consist of battery-electric vehicles only.

WHAT IS YOUR EXPECTATION FOR CAR BUYER SENTIMENT IN 2022?

Consumers are looking to make switch to electrified or electric vehicles with climate change at the forefront of everyone’s minds. However, it is vital for government to support the sale of EVs and provide incentives until 2025, to ensure there is enough supply. This has to be met with state and private investment in a countrywide charging infrastructure.

Pic: Conor McCabe