Interview: JP Hughes, Chief Commercial Officer, Friends First

11 May 2018 | 11.13 am

JP Hughes is Chief Commercial Officer of Friends First, which distributes products such as life and income protection, pensions, savings and investments through independent financial brokers. Hughes has responsibility for devising and delivering such activities as new business acquisition, product development, marketing, and distributor and customer retention activities.

What was your most memorable job?

Although being assistant to a private investigator while in college was memorable, the job that I have derived most satisfaction from is my current role. The variety from sales and relationship management to responsibility of our marketing messages and activity and the product development process ensures that every day has something new and challenging to be tackled.

What do you enjoy about sales?

I enjoy the variety that any given day in sales brings, most of which involves dealing with people. Seeing how all the groups that I deal with interact and influence each other to ultimately deliver a solution for our customers is not only interesting but hugely rewarding.

What makes a good high-performance salesperson?

Motivation, energy and integrity are the key attributes. Technical knowledge, while important, can be taught, but the other characteristics tend to be pre-wired.

How have you made Friends First more successful as a sales organisation?

Since taking on the role I have focused on ensuring that our sales are built on a solid, sustainable and robust foundation. By defining and then deploying a specific sales process, which ensures that the sales team know exactly what their value proposition is, has led to a much healthier sales platform through which we have deeper relationships than previously.

How have customers changed over the past few years?

Technology has changed how customers research products and services well ahead of purchase, and has made them more demanding of their provider for ongoing services. However, customers still want to engage face-to-face with a human adviser. Many of the decisions that our customers make have long-term implications for their finances, and they are looking for someone willing to engage with them throughout their financial journey.

What impact is technology having on sales process and performance?

Technology has assisted the advice process through the development of tools to engage financial brokers as well as customers, and our CRM systems gives us a deeper and more connected view of the sales process and our activity. However, these enablers also have to be complemented by good people, strong sales culture and process, competitive product and effective promotion.

How do you teach your team to sell?

Ongoing development of core skills e.g. using open questions, commitment management, effective relationship management and presentation skills, has become increasingly important as the product offering becomes more homogenous. Differentiating your overall offering and proposition beyond the norm of price and features becomes your competitive edge.

What makes a good sales leader?

It’s important to ensure that the vision, goals and plans are very clear at the beginning of the year, and to highlight how each team and member within each team will be contributing to exceed these goals. Collectively celebrating success is also important in motivating a hungry for success team. Leading by example has a profound effect on the culture and belief in a sales team, and has a huge motivational value.

What’s your advice for an individual starting their career in sales?

While sales people rightly live and die by the results, my stock in those who demonstrate trustworthiness and integrity is always much higher than those who don’t. The latter always get found out, and the former have a much greater propensity for long term success.

Why are Friends First members of The Sales Institute?

The Sales Institute is an excellent organisation that enables all levels within a sales team to network, learn new techniques and reinforce successful practices from sales and business experts across a broad range of industries. The programmes and events are relevant and thought provoking for people new to sales right through to seasoned sales directors.