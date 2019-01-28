Interview: John Perry, Mazda Ireland

28 Jan 2019 | 10.29 am

John Perry, managing director of , managing director of Mazda Ireland , says the new Mazda6 is one of the best models in its segment, and looks forward to the totally revamped Mazda3 arriving in 2019

How did Mazda perform through 2018?

2018 was a challenging year in the automotive market, with uncertainty around Brexit, the rise in used car imports, new WLTP regulations and a lot of consumer confusion around the right choice of engine to suit their needs whether that be petrol, diesel, EV or hybrid. However, despite the market conditions and challenges we have had a solid year. More importantly, we are well placed as a business for 2019 and onwards as we launch next generation Mazda.

What was Mazda’s bestselling model in 2018?

In line with the continued success of the SUV market, the Mazda CX-5 has been our bestseller in 2018. It is a fantastic model, offering style, comfort, reliability and leading safety technology – perfect for an active lifestyle.

What model is Mazda’s best family buy?

The Mazda CX-5 is probably my pick for families for many of the reasons stated above. However, the Mazda3 and Mazda6 are equally good family cars and I think it really comes down to style and preference. Currently, the family buyer favours the SUV and the CX-5 really does stand out in its segment.

What executive model do you recommend as a value for money purchase?

I think the new Mazda6 is hands down one of the best models in its segment. Our newly introduced Platinum+ grade, with higher specifications and safety features achieving 5-star NCAP rating, is a viable alternative to premium marques, and a great choice for the business executive. The Mazda6 has always been a flagship model within our range and, with new enhancements to the drive, handling, style and design, the Mazda6 now offers even greater value for money starting from €31,395.

What new models are on the way in 2019?

We’re gearing up to launch the first of our new generation Mazda, the all-new Mazda3, which hails the start of a new era. We will follow on with our next new generation models later in the year. We will also be celebrating three decades of the iconic Mazda MX-5, with a limited edition 30th anniversary model.

How do you see the market for electric vehicles developing?

Mazda firmly believe that we have not fully exhausted our technology to continually improve the combustion engine, aligned to our sustainable 2030 target of reducing C02 by 50%. We are launching very innovative and unique technology in 2019 in the form of our Skyactiv-X engine, which will first be introduced with all-new Mazda3.

This revolutionary technology represents the start of an exciting new stage in our quest to improve our environmental performance while still delivering uncompromising power and acceleration performance. We are also developing electric cars which will be launched in 2020.

The market for new diesel cars is under pressure in some European countries. What’s the outlook in Ireland?

We certainly do not believe that diesel is dead and have committed to further developing clean diesel technology. While there is a rise in demand for petrol, there are still customers that petrol simply does not suit.