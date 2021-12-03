Interview: Joe McCaffrey, Duke McCaffrey

03 Dec 2021 | 08.36 am

As the managing director of Dublin-based construction consultants Duke McCaffrey, Joe McCaffrey (pictured) has much to be grateful for.

The firm he forged alongside business partner Kevin Duke in 2015 has thrived in post-recession Ireland, expanding to a core team of 20 specialists and winning an impressive portfolio of projects that span a broad spectrum of sectors.

However, as important to Joe as the company’s healthy growth has been the part played by Duke McCaffrey in enhancing the physical and economic landscapes of its geographic roots.

“We set the company up because there was a clear gap in the market for firms truly invested in the Irish market,” explained the experienced quantity surveyor. “Many of the bigger corporates at the time were failing to deliver as their attention was focused elsewhere and we wanted to address that.

“Duke McCaffrey has been successful because we care greatly about what happens in Ireland, which quickly saw us earn the trust and confidence of clients. We have always strived to provide a personal service and to be easily contactable and approachable.

“Doing so makes us more agile than others. We take time to find out what makes our clients tick and then tailor our strategy and services accordingly.”

Controlled Growth

It is an ethos that Joe is determined not to see eroded as his enterprise expands.

“Having your name on the door is a great source of pride but it is also a big burden,” continued the 41-year-old. “People expect your involvement, and we have deliberately controlled our growth to ensure that we preserve the level of service that sets us apart.

“While we now number 20, we could easily already boast 40, 50 or 60 employees. We will continue to grow – within Ireland, the UK and America – but at a pace that is not to the detriment of our offering.”

While staying true to the company’s traditions will be a cornerstone of Duke McCaffrey’s expansion, Joe insisted that his team’s knowledge and understanding of emerging trends will enable it to excel in whatever environment awaits over the horizon.

“This is an incredibly exciting time to be in the construction industry because of the challenges it faces in Ireland and further afield,” he concluded.

“Housing shortages, net zero targets and a revolution in how people live, work and shop all represent massive problems, but we fully intend to help find and deliver the solutions.”

