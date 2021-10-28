Interview: Jock Jordan, One4all

28 Oct 2021 | 09.41 am

Sponsored Content

Jock Jordan (pictured) is the driving force behind another successful year for the business, leading the company to win several awards in the last 12 months, most recently winning the ‘Industry Team of the Year’ category at the GCVA Hall of Fame Awards in September. As Regional Vice-President at One4all (pictured) is the driving force behind another successful year for the business, leading the company to win several awards in the last 12 months, most recently winning the ‘Industry Team of the Year’ category at the GCVA Hall of Fame Awards in September.

Like many businesses, One4all was challenged by the pandemic. However, Jordan responded by leading the business to not only adapt and achieve its targets, but to also keep well-being and work-life balance at the forefront.

“We’ve survived it, and we’ve done really well. We had to reorganise ourselves completely in order to work remotely, but we kept in touch with our customers, and we’ve actually managed to grow the business,” Jordan explains.

DIGITAL OPERATIONS

As businesses moved to remote working, Jordan shifted a large focus to digital operations. “I’ve always embraced change and technology, simply because I didn’t want to get left behind. Keeping a finger on the pulse and being politically, commercially and financially astute is important.”

This shift to digital has played a huge part in how One4all has helped clients overhaul their rewards strategies. Whether businesses are returning to the office, adopting a hybrid model, or continuing to operate remotely, employee rewards should be front of mind for employers, and Christmas is an apt time to do so.

A recent survey revealed that 37% of employees said that they are not rewarded or recognised at work, while 45% of employees would most like to be rewarded for the ongoing effort they put in at work.

OPTIMISING EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION

These insights reveal the challenging aspect of communicating increased output in the absence of an office environment, with almost a quarter believing that it has become more difficult to earn recognition or a reward since the pandemic began.

This is where One4all Digital can play its part in optimising employee engagement and staff retention, at a time when workers are going the extra mile to contribute to businesses’ success.

With One4all Digital, businesses can customise rewards with photos and videos, and send rewards directly to employees via text or email. Recognised for being the first of its kind in digital gifting, the product earned One4all the Online Channel Marketing Award at the AIM Awards ceremony in May.

Another key success for One4all was the launch of Cyclescheme in March, which replaced Bikes4work, improving on efficiencies from placing an order to receipt of a bike.

Cyclescheme has over 300 retailers for people looking to invest in a bike as transport to work, and it offers a useful solution to those looking to change their post-pandemic commute. With improved legislation, scheme members can purchase bikes and accessories up to the value of €1,250, or e-bikes to the value of €1,500, through salary sacrifice.

GLOBAL EXCELLENCE

Staying ahead of the competition is also a key element of Jordan’s approach, and his plans for 2022 are well under way.

“We live in a dynamic world, and you can’t stay still. You always need to be reinventing and adapting to what’s happening in the marketplace. I firmly believe in global excellence. To achieve that, you have to be the very best you can, and for that, you must be innovative.”

If you’d like to get ahead of 2022, the One4all Employee Christmas Club is a savings scheme that offers employees the opportunity to set money aside throughout the year to spread the cost of Christmas.

With new benefits for all members, including a 2% top-up on all funds, the Christmas Club is an employee benefit with real value for your staff. All Christmas Club contributions are made via payroll, so there are no queues, no hidden charges, and no stress for you or your staff.

• For more information, email corpsales@one4all.ie or visit one4allrewards.ie/digital