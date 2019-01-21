Interview: Joanne Kearney, GlowMetrics

21 Jan 2019 | 01.09 pm

Enthusiasm for online advertising shows no sign of abating, not least because the medium is drowning with data. In theory more data means more effectiveness for the ad spend, and more accountability too. As the dominant online advertising channel, Google makes available a range of free analytics and other software which can thrown up more data than most people can make sense of.

Joanne Kearney has built a business that assists advertisers to wade through the data thicket. She established GlowMetrics in Belfast in 2013 after working in the search and analytics department at Omnicom Media Group. She recalls that as Google Analytics evolved, so did the opportunity to collect and stitch more customer data together, and carry out deeper analysis on customer journeys, which created an opportunity for to provide consultancy.

“Then Google Tag Manager was released and that opened up many more opportunities to start customising and widening the data that can be collected,” she adds. “Since then Google has also released Data Studio and Google Optimise, and our offering now spans collecting, analysing, reporting on, and testing user data.”

In Kearney’s experience, large and small firms that advertise using Google only us around 5% of the data that it’s possible to extract from Analytics, and that’s even before they attempt to start widening it through the use of Tag Manager. For small firms in particular, one of their biggest challenges is overcoming data silos and being able to connect user journeys, whether that be offline-online journeys, journeys across multiple devices, or across multiple browsers.

Kearney explains: “This was possible using the Analytics’ User-ID feature, but that required additional coding which put people off. Recently Google have made this a little easier with Google Signals, which aims to combine signed-in journeys through logged in sessions on a Google account. Signals can also track in-store visits, which will be beneficial for small retailers.”

The lure of Google’s multi-faceted analysis software is that it’s free. So how difficult is it for Kearney to persuade potential customers that GlowMetrics can add value?

“Google is constantly adding new features to current products or creating brand new products to complement Analytics,” she says. “Most of our clients don’t have the resource to keep up with this. As GA certified partners, we have access to training from the product teams, extra support, access to betas, and a worldwide network of fellow partners. While we charge for our services, we help clients recoup costs through understanding their customer more so they can run more intelligent marketing campaigns.”

Dublin Courses

Becoming familiar with the Google product suite is not for the faint-hearted. Tag Manager requires some coding knowledge, while creative skills to build visualisations are necessary to make the most of Data Studio. Google Optimise is all about testing so having skills in the psychology that goes behind how people make choices can be beneficial to develop tests.

“Even in the GlowMetrics team we all have areas we are stronger in than others,” Kearney admits. “Should advertisers be using these tools? Absolutely – they complement each other and each one has free version of the product available.”

Such is the mystery surrounding the Google software suite that Kearney has branched into the tuition space. She organised her first Glow Academy in September and another course commences in Dublin in January 2019. The course is based on the Analytics IQ exam and takes place over six weeks, with three hours per week for each module. Pricing is €240 per person per session.

Kearney says the course is aimed at marketing professionals who use Analytics on a regular basis. “Even though we have a fundamental module, some of the other modules go into much more advanced features,” she adds.