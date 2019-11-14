Interview: Hasan Mutlu, Turkish Airlines

14 Nov 2019 | 12.32 pm

Turkish Airlines plans earlier departures from Dublin to Istanbul to facilitate onward connections to Asian destinations, writes Gerry Byrne

The last time I met Hasan Mutlu, he was cautiously optimistic that Turkish Airlines’ head office was seriously considering his request for additional aircraft, possibly even a wide-body, to boost traffic between Dublin and Istanbul. Mutlu, who heads the Turkish Airlines operation in Ireland, wasn’t expecting an immediate response because the airline had other fish to fry.

In particular, there was the looming prospect of a move from Istanbul’s downtown Ataturk airport to a brand-new airport 35km to the north of the crowded city. The tulip-shaped spire of a new control tower rising out of what was once a forest pinpointed the location of one of the world’s largest-ever new airport projects.

Istanbul Ataturk had become so congested that authorities had banned any new flights, even cargo and charter. Organising the move from one airport to the other was going to occupy all of Turkish Airlines’ brainpower until at least April of this year.

A month before the mammoth airport transition, Boeing’s latest airliner, the 737 Max, was grounded following two fatal crashes. Turkish Airlines had a dozen Max jets in the fleet and another dozen on order from Seattle. As a result, Turkish Airlines is now down some 7% in terms of aircraft numbers, a situation worsened by delivery delays of the new Airbus A321 Neo. Allocating Dublin more aircraft slid even further down Istanbul’s list of priorities.

“That’s the airline business — anything can happen, anytime,” Mutlu remarks. “We had plans to broaden our service from Dublin and I believe our plan was fantastic. The Max grounding affected all that.”

Earlier Departures

Another policy issue has also reduced the chances of a wide-body aircraft being deployed on the Dublin/Istanbul route. Turkish Airlines is increasing its concentration on narrow-body aircraft at the expense of wide-bodies. It seems that passengers prefer a better choice of departure times over slightly roomier aircraft, especially if it reduces the waiting time for their connecting flight.

In line with this policy, Mutlu is now thinking that a pre-6.00am departure to Istanbul to catch the early wave of aircraft leaving that hub for Asian and African destinations is a more attractive proposition. And this is a more likely deployment for any new aircraft coming onto the Irish route.

“The airline is planning new afternoon flights to Asia and destinations like Tokyo, Singapore and Vietnam, which will help us a lot,” Mutlu explains. “To feed these connections we are planning a very early morning flight in Dublin. It’s not 100% finalised, but most probably before 6am we will have the third frequency from Dublin to Istanbul, which arrives there around noon and will connect with Asian flights in the afternoon wave.

“In that sense, 2020 will be a very exciting year for us. We just want the Max and similar issues to be over. We want to focus on the market without worrying too much about operational issues.”

There may even be potential for a fourth daily flight out of Dublin, Mutlu intimates. “We have 260 international destinations and we are able to reach 205 of them with narrow-bodied aircraft. The cost of using a wide-body is three or four times that of a narrow-body.”

Despite aircraft problems, some growth in routes has taken place over the past year. “We are now going to Bali and Mexico City,” says Mutlu. “The constraints at Ataturk airport was one of the main reasons why we couldn’t do some of these routes previously. At Ataturk we even had difficulty parking aeroplanes. Now, we feel relaxed and free.”

Turkish Airlines was established in 1933 and is one of the oldest airlines in the world. Since the turn of the century, it has embarked on a dizzying programme of expansion, based almost entirely on its geographical position in an eastern European country on the edge of Asia. All its routes (with the exception of some domestic flights) start or finish in Istanbul.

“When I started working here 22 years ago, we were a small regional company with 60 planes flying to 60 destinations,” Mutlu recalls. “Since then, we have moved up to the Champions League of the airline business. We are now flying to 124 countries, or 310 destinations. This gives us the largest international air network in the world, which is phenomenal – and not easy to do.”

Turkish has a fleet of 338 aircraft, with an average age of 6.7 years, one of the youngest fleets around. “We aim to have a good balance between West and East. We are in the middle of everything, but if we grow too much in the East and we cannot feed it with traffic from the West then we face failure. That is why we are opening new destinations like Tokyo and a new destination in China.”

One Day Australia?

One route Mutlu believes would go down well with Irish customers is Australia, one of the few parts of the world that Turkish Airlines does not serve.

“Our chairman announced a few months ago that Australia is still in our plans, but it’s all about the delivery of new aircraft. It also about the aircraft range. The jets we are using for Mexico City can get there non-stop but the long-range aircraft in the fleet cannot reach Australia directly. That is why you need aircraft like the Boeing 787 1000, or the longest-range Airbus 350. There is a terrific connection between Australia and Ireland and there is huge potential that can help me fill my planes. I look forward to seeing that day.”

It’s hard to draw a line between major destinations in the East and the West without that line coming close to either Istanbul or the Gulf. And it’s hard to know who first had the idea to straddle East and West with a hub in the region. Qatar, Emirates and Etihad are very much in the east/west hub space and all fly out of Dublin, so it will be interesting to see how much of an advantage Turkish will gain from Istanbul’s new airport.

“The impact of the new airport will be much more visible at the start of next year, when we have opened new destinations and new routes,” says Mutlu. “We will also be increasing frequency on existing routes, thanks to being free of the capacity constraints. Then we will see an increase in market share.

“One of the airline’s targets is to grow in depth,” Mutlu adds. “We are flying to some destinations five times a week, or daily, but in order to keep growing we need to increase the frequency. If it’s weekly, we make it daily, and if it’s daily we might make it double daily.”

As it seeks to expand hub traffic from Ireland, Turkish Airlines has increased its sponsorship activity in Ireland. “We have been very active with sponsorship and we hope to continue our sponsorship of 3Arena because we have been very happy with the result. We also extended a partnership with Cricket Ireland, which has been amazing for us.”

Mutlu appears less ecstatic about its hockey sponsorship. “We are looking at other options,” he says.