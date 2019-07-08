Interview: Fiona Heffernan, An Post Commerce

08 Jul 2019 | 02.20 pm

Fiona Heffernan (pictured), Commercial Marketing Director, An Post Commerce With An Post’s Advantage Card, business customers gain access to a range of mail and parcel products at discounted rates. This is especially useful for startups looking to keep costs down, writes, Commercial Marketing Director,

To thrive, Irish businesses must continually adapt and innovate. They must be dynamic and agile enough to seize opportunities as they arise, wherever they are in the world. And they need to know they can fulfil their promises to their customers with confidence, certainty and efficiency.

An Post Commerce is an engine for growth. Our people are passionate about what they do and they’re proud to have built the strongest infrastructure, and integrated the most sophisticated technology, to help drive and contribute to business success.

Advantage Card

The Advantage Card was designed to give business customers access to a range of mail and parcel products at discounted rates. It gives businesses access to products that will help them reach new customers as well as existing ones, through creative direct mail and parcel solutions, which in turn contributes to business growth. It also enables small and medium-sized enterprises to buy discounted national, international and mixed stamp packs, as well as pre-paid standard and express with signature labels.

Case Study: Glitz N’ Pieces

Since 2013, Grace O’Sullivan and Ellen Weber, co-founders of Glitz N’ Pieces, have partnered with An Post to deliver their accessories across Ireland and the globe. The two female entrepreneurs were able to access discounts on pre-paid labels, which are especially beneficial in the early days of a business when the company needs to effectively manage its cashflow.

Glitz N’ Pieces’ customers often order a piece for the weekend or for a special occasion, and next-day delivery is crucial to them. Through An Post’s mail products, Grace and Ellen can ensure that their customers are never left disappointed. An Post’s online tracking service is another useful feature for customers. It has helped free up hours of time in administration for Grace and Ellen. Instead of taking calls or answering emails regarding customer orders, their customers can simply log on to An Post’s website and track their order themselves.

Digital Footprint

As a result of efficient deliveries, their customers regularly share positive reviews online and on social. This in turn helps to raise the profile of Glitz N’ Pieces online, imprinting their digital footprint to reach a wider audience, which has a positive effect on sales.

When Glitz N’ Pieces began, there were just two people in the business. Using An Post mail and parcels services as their delivery partner of choice, their business has thrived, and they have seen their team grow to seven people in the past 18 months.

Applying for an Advantage Card takes no time at all. Business owners can complete a simple form online and, once the application has been processed, their card is posted out to them. Alternatively, they can register at their local post office and completing an application form there. They’ll receive their Advantage Card straight away, and only need to return the application form by post.

