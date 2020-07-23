Interview: Eoin Goulding, Integrity360

23 Jul 2020 | 02.10 pm

Eoin Goulding (pictured), CEO of cyber security specialist Integrity360, tells Conor Morris that he likes to seize the moment

What was your first job?

At 14 years, selling Santa hats in school, and designed and sold a bike alarm.

What business achievement are you most proud of?

Giving people the opportunity to start their career and supporting them to find the right role, then seeing them getting on in life, buying a house, getting married and so forth.

How do you motivate yourself and your team?

I see the big picture quickly and make sure that any barriers are out of the way. I like to seize the moment and grab it.

From your experience, what are the traits common to top performing sales people?

Attitude and the ability to listen. Understanding the customers’ needs in order to to help them meet their own goals and objectives.

How would your work colleagues describe your leadership style?

Id like to think they would say that I’m collaborative, straight talking, fast moving, supportive, honest and trustworthy.

What business leader would you like on your management team for a day?

Joe Schmidt, the former Irish rugby coach — he’s very good strategically and demands excellence. Mo Mowlam was such an iconic figure in Ireland and establishing the peace process — she’s someone I hugely admire.

What is the best leadership advice you have received?

Treat your team how you would want to be treated. It’s that simple.

What is your favourite business quotation or motto?

‘Tuff times don’t last but tuff people do’ — Robert H Schuller. Very relevant in these times.

How has Covid-19 changed your thinking about the way you do business?

More flexibility is required for employees and customers. Getting the work/life balance right is really important.

What leadership book would you recommend?

Who Moved My Cheese?

As a senior business leader, why are you a member of The Executive Institute?

Because it give you a great network to collaborate with like-minded peers and the events are informative and educational. The training that the institute offers as part of the membership is hugely beneficial.

• Conor Morris is Managing Director of The Executive Institute. See executiveinstitute.ie