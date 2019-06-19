Interview: Enda Gunnell, CEO, Pinergy

19 Jun 2019 | 12.30 pm

Pinergy founder Enda Gunnell tells Conor Morris that having a clear purpose for the corporate endeavour is a great motivator

Enda Gunnell is chief executive of energy supplier and solutions provider Pinergy. From Tipperary, Gunnell, a former partner in accountancy firm Mazars, established Pinergy in 2013, initially as a pay-as-you-go metered electricity supplier. The company now works with homeowners, farms and businesses to provide electricity control and monitoring, helping clients become more energy efficient.

What was your first job?

My first proper job was after college when I trained to be a chartered accountant with Mazars. I ended up spending over 20 years there working across the firm in audit, consulting and corporate finance. It was when I was acting as a business advisor that the wish to start my own business took root.

What business achievement are you most proud of?

It would have to be setting up Pinergy in 2012 and to be still competing strongly in a very competitive energy sector. Most startups don’t make it past their fifth birthday, but today we are growing and continue to disrupt the energy sector.

How do you motivate yourself and your team?

For me it is important to enjoy what you do. You spend most of your waking day in work and we have spent a lot of time focusing on our ‘why’ or purpose. Our why is that we believe everyone has a role to play in creating a sustainable energy future. Delivering on this is what motivates me. In doing so, hopefully we are creating interesting and challenging roles that also motivate others.

What are the traits common to top-performing sales people?

Sales people are key to the growth of many organisations and Pinergy is no different. In my opinion, the first key trait of top performers is attitude. If you have the right attitude to deliver and succeed, you will always be an asset to your business. I think focus is always important, so that you do not waste time on distractions. Finally, I think the best salespeople are always focused on closing the sale.

How would colleagues describe your leadership style?

I would hope they would see me as empowering them to do their best every day by creating a vision and strategic platform for them to succeed. I see myself as a sounding board for their ideas and initiatives to grow the Pinergy business.

What advice would you give to someone moving to a leadership role?

You have been invited to your leadership role because you have likely got great technical skills. Leadership is different — it is all about how you lead people. It is about how you engage with your teams and your stakeholders. Leadership is about having a vision of what you want your team to achieve and fighting for the resources to allow them to achieve that vision. It is also about being available, clear and focused in pursuit of that strategy.

What business leader would you like on your management team for a day?

Elon Musk. As a leader in innovation and sustainability, I would love to see how he would challenge and disrupt us to become even more innovative for our energy customers.

Why are you a member of the Executive Institute?

We are relatively new members of the Institute but really looking forward to engaging, networking and most importantly learning to make our business better.