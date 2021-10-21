Origin Green Gold Membership Doubles In 2021

21 Oct 2021 | 03.38 pm

Origin Green, Ireland’s food-and-drink sustainability programme, is centred on measurable difference, with independent verification at its core, operating across the entire food supply chain and on a national scale.

In this interview, Deirdre Ryan, Bord Bia’s Director of Origin Green and Sustainable Assurance, discusses the recent launch of the Origin Green Progress Update Report and the announcement of the Gold Members for 2021.

What are the key findings of the Origin Green Progress Update Report?

Origin Green members are continuing to make progress across a range of sustainability initiatives. The key findings highlight the significant and ongoing efforts of its members to impact positively on greener ways of farming and the adoption of more sustainable food production methods. The report also presents an overview of the latest developments to the Origin Green programme in 2020 and 2021.

What is Origin Green Gold Membership?

Origin Green Gold Membership is the highest level an Origin Green member can attain in any given year. With the introduction of the Origin Green credits system in early 2020, it is now easier to identify members who are performing at a high level or excelling in their sustainability performance.

How do companies attain Gold Membership?

Origin Green Gold Membership is awarded to companies who demonstrate an exceptional annual performance on their sustainability targets, based on the assessment of our independent verification authority, Mabbett. Companies receive credits for their performance in areas such as raw-material sourcing, water and energy efficiency, waste reduction, packaging, and social sustainability.

It gave me great pleasure to recently announce that 50 member companies have achieved Gold Member status this year, excelling in their sustainability targets and demonstrating industry-leading ambitions and results.

The increase in Gold Members of c.100% versus last year reflects the value companies are setting on this higher accreditation, to differentiate themselves from the competition in the marketplace. It also highlights the meaningful focus companies are now giving to their sustainability efforts in response to the urgency of climate change and the need for sustainable development.

PROGRESS UPDATE REPORT: KEY FINDINGS

* Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) members recorded a 6.3% average reduction in CO2 per unit of beef.

* Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS) members recorded a 6% average reduction in CO2 per unit of milk.

* Over three consecutive cycles of audits, a subset of 400 SDAS members have decreased their average carbon footprint by 18%.

* Manufacturing members of the programme have set a total of 2,779 sustainability targets and established 13,600 sustainability initiatives since the programme launched nine years ago.

* In retail and foodservice, Origin Green’s 10 verified members represent c.75% of the Irish retail market and have set a total of 165 sustainability targets across the areas of sustainable sourcing, operations, health and nutrition, and social sustainability.

