Interview: Damien O’Sullivan, Audi Ireland

25 Jan 2022 | 08.25 am

Damien O’Sullivan, Brand Director at Audi Ireland, says there has been strong demand for the marque’s EV game changers, the e-tron GT and Q4 e-tron

HOW IS YOUR SUPPLY LINE OF NEW VEHICLES?

It’s certainly a challenging time for the motor industry, like many sectors at the moment, but we have great trust in our manufacturer and our dealer network to ensure we are meeting our customers’ expectations.

From an Audi perspective, we are very positive about the year ahead. Despite chip supply challenges, we continue to offer incredible choice for customers, and we believe that we have a model and power source to suit all Irish motorists. In 2021 we added some real EV game changers in the e-tron GT and Q4 e-tron and we have been thrilled with the extraordinary response and demand from customers as we face into 2022.

WILL WITHDRAWAL OF THE PHEV GRANT AFFECT SALES?

This grant was an attractive incentive to encourage people to take their first steps into the electric vehicle segment and become comfortable with the transition to electric. I think this decision will delay that process. However, we are very much encouraged that benefits for full BEVs remain in place.

WHAT WAS AUDI’s MOST POPULAR MODEL IN 2021?

The Audi A3, a car that embodies progressive design, boasts innovative technologies and represents incredible value for money.

WHAT EXECUTIVE MODEL DO YOU RECOMMEND?

The A6 is a long-time favourite model in the executive range. It offers a level of precision engineering and efficiency that befits each executive model range, with a degree of efficiency demanded by business users. To make this even better, it now comes with a PHEV option.

It would be remiss of me not to also mention the e-tron SUV range as the way forward, particularly regarding total cost of ownership, with lower running costs, lower taxes and lower maintenance costs.

WHAT NEW MODELS ARE ON THE WAY FROM AUDI IN 2022?

2022 will be the first full year of sales for several our important new models. These include the hybrid electric Q3 TFSI e, the fully electric Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback, the new flagship A8, and the high- performance RS 3. I encourage anyone who is considering or planning a new car in 2022 to call into their local Audi dealership to chat to our teams, explore our product range and take a test drive. It certainly won’t disappoint.

HOW IS AUDI POSITIONED IN THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE SEGMENT?

Audi AG is by some distance the largest manufacturer of electric vehicles among the three German premium brands. With seven fully electric models in the market, we are very much looking forward to 2022.

WHAT IS YOUR EXPECTATION FOR CAR BUYER SENTIMENT IN 2022?

While we are still working within a challenging supply environment, car buyer sentiment is positive. From an Audi point of view, we are well positioned to meet demand, and our electric offering is constantly improving.

Pic: PATRICK BOLGER