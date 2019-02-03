Interview: Ciarán McMahon, Henry Ford & Son

03 Feb 2019 | 11.21 am

Ford’s bestselling Focus has been revamped and on the way in 2019 is an all-new KUGA for the SUV segment, says Ciarán McMahon, Chairman and Managing Director, Henry Ford & Son

How has trading been for Ford in the past year?

In a very competitive market, our models are holding their own and I really think that is down to the strong line-up, from small to large, right through our car and commercial vehicle range. Our Focus and Fiesta are consistently in the top five of the bestselling cars in the country.

As the market here has moved heavily in favour of SUVs, our mid-sized Kuga continues to sell very well in spite of it being an older model. We are looking forward to the launch of an all-new Kuga in 2019 which will give a further bounce to sales of that model. On the commercial vehicle front, our Transit continues to be king of the van market in Ireland, with the smaller Transit Connect also performing strongly.

What was Ford’s bestselling model in 2018?

The Ford Focus has been our top selling model in 2018. In September we introduced the all-new Focus, our most technologically advanced model yet which comes with FordPass Connect, making the car a mobile WiFi hub that also allows for smartphone control of certain functions of the car.

What model is Ford’s best family buy?

That would have to be our medium-sized SUV Kuga which is hugely popular with families, thanks to really sporty design, great versatility and five star safety rating. With our special Ford Innov8 promotion currently running for 191 registration, customers can pick up a really well specced Kuga Titanium+ from €28,450.

What is your favourite Ford car at the moment?

Our Focus ST-Line was chosen as best Small/Compact Car in the Irish Car of the Year awards 2019. The ST-Line is eye-catching, packed with the latest technologies and has a 5-star safety rating. The ST-Line’s highly efficient engine is a great piece of engineering and was named International Engine of the Year for three years in a row.

What executive model do you recommend?

Our Mondeo Hybrid Electric Vehicle Vignale would fits the bill. It has all the exquisite design and luxury elements of our upmarket Vignale brand combined with a very efficient hybrid petrol/electric powertrain. The regenerative-charging Hybrid Electric engine means it never has to be plugged in. Thanks to a healthy VRT rebate, the car is available from just €39,325.

What new models are on the way from Ford?

First up will be the really exciting Mustang Bullitt – launched to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Steve McQueen’s Highland Green Mustang Fastback from the Bullitt movie. Then we will see a wagon version of our Mondeo Hybrid Electric Vehicle. The latest version of our Ranger pick-up truck, the Ranger Raptor, will be here in March. For commercial vehicle customers, there will be the first Transit Custom PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle).

How strong is demand for Ford electric vehicles?

As things stand, we only offer the Mondeo HEV in Ireland, but that will change over the next two to three years. First up is the Transit Custom PHEV and in 2020 we will launch an all-new Mustang-inspired fully-electric performance vehicle, with targeted range of 480km.

What’s your view on the future for diesel vehicles?

I think some people in the industry have been too quick to predict the death of diesel – it still has some way to go yet.