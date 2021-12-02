Interview: Assaf Skolnik, CEO. RiT Tech

02 Dec 2021 | 08.09 am

Sponsored Content

As the CEO of RiT Tech, Assaf Skolnik is the strategic mind behind a master plan that has transformed an ailing automation business into a technological trailblazer in the space of just five years.

Under the former sales specialist’s command, the Kfar Saba-based innovation firm has enjoyed exponential growth and its revolutionary approach to data centre infrastructure management has captured industry imaginations.

XpedITe, RiT Tech’s Universal Intelligent Infrastructure Management solution, has won plaudits from clients such as telecommunications giant Bezeq International, a haul of DCS awards,and financial backing from the Israel Innovation Authority that will be used to further advance its intelligent automation and predictive planning capabilities.

Such successes are testament to the tenacity of a chief executive who has steered RiT Tech from the brink of financial ruin since taking control of its boardroom in 2016. but are not viewed as personal accolades by the man in question.

“I don’t believe in terminology such as ‘the boss’ in business,” Assaf explained. “That suggests one person drives a company instead of the reality of it being a team effort. RiT Tech would not be in the position it is today were it not for the commitment and belief of its people, customers and partners.

“Leaders can only be successful if they can demonstrate what needs to be achieved. If I have a strength as a leader, it is that I have been able to translate my leadership to others.”

While Assaf has a degree in economics and management, he is clear that his ability to forge a formidable team was honed by the army – during three years of national service ­–rather than academia.

“The military definitely left a lasting impression on my mindset,” added the 49-year-old. “In the forces there is an ethos of everyone being the best that they can be, and a strong focus on camaraderie. There is a ‘one for all and all for one’ mentality, and I definitely brought that across to my professional career. You can’t survive and thrive without being part of a strong team.”

Given the collective endeavours of his current ensemble have seen XpedITe steal a march on other Data Centre Infrastructure Management tools thanks to its ability to plan installations, forecast risks, automate processes and operational workflows, as well as manage the lifecycle of assets and resource utilisation, thriving is set to be an enduring trend of Assaf’s RiT Tech tenure.

“Success in business is about bigger objectives than just closing deals and counting money,” concluded the proud father of two daughters. “It is about positively changing an industry, driving efficiencies and improving society as a whole. I firmly believe that at RiT Tech we have the expertise and technology to do that.”