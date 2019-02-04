InterTradeIreland Plaudits For Innovative SMEs

04 Feb 2019 | 09.46 am

Four Irish companies, three of which are based in the Republic, were recognised by InterTradeIreland recently as examples of outstanding innovation in business.

All four companies were awarded the innovation status after progressing through InterTradeIreland’s FUSION innovation programme.

FUSION is a cross-border initiative in which businesses are partnered with third-level institutions and graduates in science, technology or engineering for up to 18 months. The graduates work directly with the businesses to deliver new products or improve processes. Funding and other supports are provided to participating firms by InterTradeIreland.

The businesses recognised were praised by the judges for the level of innovation delivered by the graduates and academic institutions involved, and the business benefits achieved.

The three ROI-based firms that achieved the InterTradeIreland innovation status are:

Galway company CreVinn Teoranta , which developed capability in cutting-edge hardware acceleration for high-performance computing;

in Donegal, which designed a new domestic roof-light product with the highest energy rating possible; Platinum Tanks in Monaghan, which created a new range of innovative agriculture products.

The four businesses in total reported combined sales, savings and investments of more than €2.3m as a direct result of their participation in FUSION.

Each of the those awarded outstanding innovation status by InterTradeIreland has retained the graduate who acted as project manager during the collaborations. Staff numbers across the four companies have also already increased by 19 since participating in FUSION.

Margaret Hearty, director of programmes and business services in InterTradeIreland, said that each company recognised is delivering excellence and innovation in their respective fields. “The results speak for themselves and we would encourage other SMEs who want to build innovation into their business to apply for our FUSION programme,” she added.

Photo: (l-r) Patrick Cassidy and Oisin O’Conchubhair, Platinum Tanks; Gavin Cullen and Lauren Bradley, Lynch Windows; FUSION programme consultant Niall O Somachain; Margaret Hearty; Vincent Gavin, Cormac Molloy and Tadhg Creedon, CreVinn Teoranta; and Nathanael Cooney, National Sprinkler