Through its quarterly All-Island Business Monitor, InterTradeIreland has been monitoring the response from the business community across the island to the UK’s decision to leave the EU. Alarmingly, when asked about making plans to deal with the post-Brexit world, 98% continue to say they have none in place.

The lack of planning is driven by two key issues, the first of which is an understandable focus on ‘the now’. In an already intensely competitive market environment for small businesses across the island of Ireland, rising costs and recruiting skilled staff are further obstacles. Finding the time and resources to plan for even potentially significant structural changes is a perennial problem.

The second issue is the uncertainty due to a perceived deficit in reliable Brexit information, which complicates and constrains the scenario-building process.

Window Of Opportunity

InterTradeIreland’s message is simple. While we recognise the pressures facing small business owners dealing with the here and now, there is now a window of opportunity to prepare for the challenges and opportunities that will be presented by a new cross-border trading relationship that is set to emerge over the next few years.

The cross-border market will still remain a logical first step for businesses to develop wider export markets, giving them experience of working within a different legislative system and managing across a different currency.

Funding Programmes

InterTradeIreland currently has funding up to €5,700 available through its sales and marketing programmes, Elevate and Trade Accelerator Vouchers, specifically aimed at micro-businesses across a range of sectors.

This funding provides sales and marketing consultancy support to identify cross border sales opportunities for businesses. The support includes an assessment of export readiness, help with identifying cross-border sales leads and the development of a dedicated cross-border sales and marketing strategy.

Case Study: Sweetspot Sourcing

A company that benefited from support was Sweetspot Sourcing from Naas in Co. Kildare. The product-sourcing, manufacturing, promotional products and consultancy firm was founded by Sue Dempsey and Fiona Craul. It has seen its net profit rise dramatically since it received InterTradeIreland support.

“Our experience in the market over the past two years in Northern Ireland has been extremely positive,” says Fiona. “We started with Elevate, which allowed us to engage with potential clients in Northern Ireland.

“Our consultant was invaluable in the support and mentorship she offered, and as a direct result we have a number of NI clients now and a strong pipeline of business. We hope to open an office in Northern Ireland to service this business in the coming months.

“We are also trying to become as ready as we can for Brexit by availing of InterTradeIreland’s Brexit Ready Voucher and a specialist consultant in this area.”

Northern Market

Sue Dempsey adds that without the support of InterTradeIreland’s Elevate and Acumen programmes, the task of navigating the day-to-day minutiae would have prevented the company from properly focusing on the Northern Ireland market.

“The success of Elevate meant that we went on to do the Acumen programme,” she explains. “The Acumen programme helped us to solidify the relationships and contacts that we made and progress these to long-standing customers.

“We recently hired a sales director to further develop sales in Northern Ireland, in what is an exciting new stage for our business. I would encourage other small businesses to look at InterTradeIreland’s range of supports. Elevate has been very much a part of our journey.’’

Photo: Fiona Craul (right) and Susan Dempsey, Sweetspot Sourcing