InterTradeIreland Launches 2018 Seedcorn Competition

09 Apr 2018 | 09.37 am

InterTradeIreland has today launched its 2018 Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition. The competition is inviting early-stage companies to try their hand at securing a portion of the €280,000 total cash prize.

Open to businesses across all sectors, Seedcorn is the largest business event of its kind on the island of Ireland and is aimed at new-start and early-stage businesses. Now in its 16th year, the annual competition helps companies seeking to raise equity to get investor-ready.

Launching the competition, Ken Nelson, chairman of InterTradeIreland, said that the overall winner will take home a €100,000 cash prize. “However, Seedcorn is about so much more than just financial support,” he added.

“Participants benefit in a host of other ways, receiving invaluable guidance, tips and advice from our experts, investors and other entrepreneurs, as well as refining business plans and pitch proposals to better demonstrate their offering to potential investors.”

On hand to help launch this year’s competition was Dr Richard Fernandes, CEO of Luxcel BioSciences, the first winner of the Seedcorn competition, back in 2003.

Luxcel was recently acquired by HP spin-off and US-based firm Agilent Technologies. Luxcel develops and produces biosensors that can inform on the health of cells by measuring oxygen levels.

Established in Little Island, Cork in 2002, Luxcel acquisition by Agilent in early 2018 increased the Agilent presence in Ireland to more than 40 people.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Fernandes said that early seed funding is hard to come by, so the direct financing after winning Seedcorn was a significant support for Luxcel. “Not everyone can take home the top prize but my advice to those considering taking part is that the process itself is hugely beneficial and its value shouldn’t be underestimated,” he added.

“Participants will gain access to industry experts who will help them improve the quality of their business plan and hone their message to potential investors – it’s invaluable advice that they’ll get for free by being involved in this competition.”

Since its inception in 2003, companies which have gone through the Seedcorn Competition have raised in excess of €229m. Last year’s cohort raised in excess of €10m.

In the coming weeks, InterTradeIreland will host a number of free workshops, aimed at helping those who are considering applying to this year’s competition. More information can be found at www.intertradeireland.com/seedcorn

The closing date for applications to the InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition is Friday, 1 June 2018.