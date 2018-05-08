08 May 2018 | 09.52 am

Levels of business growth are declining sharply in Ireland as companies enter a critical phase of the economic cycle, according to InterTradeIreland.

The agency this week published its latest quarterly Business Monitor Report, covering the period January to March 2018. The data is compiled from phone interviews with more than 750 business managers across Northern Ireland and Ireland.

InterTradeIreland notes that while the majority of firms across the island remain very stable, falling levels of growth are consistent across companies large and small.

“While not a cause for concern at the moment, it would appear to indicate that we are beginning to enter a critical phase of the economic cycle, with businesses across the island taking a collective pause on many key decisions,” said InterTradeIreland’s Aidan Gough (pictured).

He added that the movement from growth to stability is almost entirely a Republic of Ireland phenomenon with a lot of business now adopting a ‘wait and see’ attitude. “Many companies are working at full capacity (53%) and 55% of businesses are profitable. While this, at face value is positive, there are underlying indications that a transition could be afoot.

“In Ireland and Northern Ireland, few firms are hiring extra staff or making investment decisions, and business and consumer confidence is increasing as a concern across all industries.”

Construction sector growth is particularly strained, with a significant drop in those in a growth position, falling from 42% last quarter to 16% in Q1 2018. More than one-fifth in the sector are operating below capacity and only 4% are reporting an increase in sales.

“There is a sense that business across the island is holding its breath and we are at a crossroads,” said Gough. “The number of businesses reporting to be in stability mode is the highest level since we began recording business position in 2011.

“While this is in no way cause for alarm, we also see that companies in growth mode is at the lowest mark since 2009. Firms are operating against a backdrop of increasing pressure on the high street, the spectre of inflation, salary increases and uncertainty around Brexit. It is understandable that many businesses at this juncture may be feeling hesitant.”

Staffing Pressure

With hiring flat, staffing is likely to further come into the spotlight with the impending Brexit, according to InterTradeIreland. “Thirteen per cent of businesses with cross-border sales have staff in the opposite jurisdiction and 15% of those in the leisure industry in Northern Ireland have staff from the rest of the EU (outside of the UK and Ireland),” said Gough.

“Not surprisingly, exporters and those with cross-border sales are indicating they will be most impacted by Brexit, with 21% already seeing a negative impact. In general, the level of preparedness for business around Brexit has improved but continues to be low, with just 8% of cross-border traders having a plan in place for Brexit.

“In contrast 55% of companies across the island are prepared for the changes to GDPR.”

InterTradeIreland is currently operating a Brexit Advisory Service, which offers bespoke help and assistance for SMEs, including a €2,000 Brexit Start Planning Voucher to help businesses devise a tailored action plan.