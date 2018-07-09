North-South Push To Tap Horizon 2020 Funding

09 Jul 2018 | 11.41 am

Sponsored Content

Karen McCallion, Science, Technology and Innovation Manager InterTradeIreland Nearly two-third of researchers are unaware of the €175m joint North-South drawdown target for the Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme, writes, Science, Technology and Innovation Manager

Ireland’s leading experts in industry and academia gathered recently at Farmleigh House in Dublin to explore ways to reach an ambitious joint Ireland/Northern Ireland government drawdown target for the Horizon 2020 programme.

Horizon 2020 is the European Commission’s seven-year, €80bn research and innovation programme, designed to boost job creation and economic growth across Europe between 2014 and 2020.

The aim is that a total of €175m will be drawn down by North-South collaborative research partnerships over the course of the programme. Good progress against this target has been made to date, with €68.5m drawn down by 56 North-South partnerships by March of this year.

Continued Momentum

However, a recent study by InterTradeIreland found that 65% of researchers and decision-makers from industry and academia are unaware of the ambitious target. This prompted the organisation to host an event aimed at ensuring the current momentum of Horizon 2020 funding applications is maintained for the remaining years of the programme.

As chair of the All-Island Horizon 2020 Steering Group, InterTradeIreland is keen to continue raising awareness of the joint drawdown target set by both governments to ensure the island of Ireland continues to be at the forefront of research and innovation.

We want researchers to be aware of this programme as a viable source of funding, as well as the suite of targeted supports that InterTradeIreland can provide to them, such as bespoke training initiatives, which focus on the sectors in which both Ireland and Northern Ireland have complementary strengths.

Paul O’Sullivan, Vice-Chairperson of InterTradeIreland, in his opening remarks emphasised the strong commitment in both jurisdictions to collaborative research and innovation and the existing strength of researcher links.

An address was also given by Pat Breen, Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, in which he outlined the strategic importance of Horizon 2020 and future EU Research and Innovation Programmes at government level.

The European Commission was represented by Alan Cross, Deputy Head of Unit, Directorate General for Research and Innovation, who provided attendees with an overview of remaining opportunities in Horizon 2020, as well as valuable insights into its successor programme, Horizon Europe (2021-2027).

Attendees were presented with a video case study of a successful Horizon 2020 project incorporating North-South collaboration. The MIDAS project is led by Ulster University and includes among its partners Dublin City University and Analytics Engines, a Belfast-based SME.

This case study highlighted cross-border synergies and the golden opportunity that Horizon 2020 funding represents for researchers and innovators among academia, industry and SMEs across the island of Ireland.

The evening was rounded off with a lively and informative panel discussion involving Prof. Jane Ohlmeyer of the Royal Irish Academy; Dr. Imelda Lambkin, National Director for Horizon 2020; Prof. Brian Meenan of Ulster University; Prof. Chris Elliot of Queen’s University Belfast; and Dr. Michael Ryan of Science Foundation Ireland.

For further information on InterTradeIreland and the business supports available, please visit www.intertradeireland.com

To learn about the specific supports that InterTradeIreland can offer North-South collaborative partnerships in Horizon 2020, please contact Grainne Lennon, Programme and Network Development Manager at InterTradeIreland, on 028 3083 4100 (048 from Ireland).

Photo (l-r): Aidan Gough, Designated Officer InterTradeIreland; Paul O’Sullivan, Vice-Chairperson InterTradeIreland; Minister Pat Breen; and Karen McCallion, Science, Technology and Innovation Manager InterTradeIreland (Pic: Jason Clarke)