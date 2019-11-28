Intern Opportunities At DLA Piper

28 Nov 2019 | 04.34 pm

International law firm DLA Piper is to move to bigger offices on St Stephen’s Green in Dublin as its numbers grow and it plans a summer internship programme for 2020.

The new, 10,000 sq ft offices will accommodate a growing headcount, due to reach 50 by January, as the firm plans to create a practice of 100 lawyers and business professionals.

The summer internships in 2020 will form part of DLA Piper’s international graduate programme, and it also plans a paralegal programme that will provide law graduates with an opportunity to build their knowledge and gain experience in a legal environment. Paralegals taking part in the programme can apply to be assessed for a graduate training contract.

Managing partner David Carthy (pictured) said: “During the graduate programme, graduates will have the opportunity to apply for secondment to work in one of the DLA Piper’s offices around the world. As well as experiencing life in a different country, successful candidates will develop legal knowledge in other jurisdictions and grow professional networks across the firm.

“We are delighted with our growth and reception by the Irish and global client community. It is, however, very important for us to grow in the right way. We are looking for aspiring graduates who want to work in an environment that is challenging, rewarding and, we believe, truly different from our competitors.

“We are looking for highly talented people who can demonstrate an affinity to our values to help us achieve our vision of becoming the leading global business law firm.

“Diversity and inclusion are a part of how we live our values and we are actively looking for graduates from a diverse range of backgrounds. We don’t have a set profile for our trainees — that’s what sets us apart. Not only does this allow us to serve our clients better, it opens us up to a range of different and unique perspectives.”

Applications for the summer internships will open next month, and applicants from both legal and non-legal disciplines are welcome, while the paralegal programme will start later in 2020.