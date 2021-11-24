Intercom Strengthens Leadership Team

24 Nov 2021 | 10.27 am

Intercom, the Irish-founded customer communications platform, has announced new senior hires to bolster its leadership team.

Sanj Bhayro (pictured), former Google Cloud VP and Salesforce COO for the EMEA region, has been appointed as VP EMEA Sales.

Intercom CEO Karen Peacock said that as a respected leader within the SaaS industry, Bhayro has experience of scaling sales teams at growing businesses and for companies of Intercom’s size.

Former Smartsheet CMO Anna Griffin has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer. Peacock noted that at Smatsheet Griffin helped the US firm expand ARR to $500m.

Peacock said that Intercom wants to expand Intercom’s presence with enterprise customers. Customers include Amazon, Microsoft and Lyft Business, and the company recently brought on new customers, including H&R Block, and expanded customer deals with URBN, the parent company of Nuuly and Urban Outfitters, Notion and Culture Amp.

“The traditional ways that companies communicate with their customers are broken,” said Peacock added. “Companies need to meet customers where they are, on the channels they prefer. Intercom is reinventing how companies engage and support their customers to be real-time, in-context, personalised and supported with the right automation.”

Another new appointment is General Counsel, Cheree McAlpine. She was formerly Chief Legal Officer for Lumileds, where she acted as the General Counsel for Avnet Americas.

Fred Ball, formerly Marketo’s CFO, is joining Intercom’s board of directors to advise on overall direction and business strategy. Ball is a director of Contentful, Advanced Energy and FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corporation.

Other recent senior appointments include hires from Okta, Zendesk and Dropbox, and the company says it now employs over 700 people globally. The venture is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital.