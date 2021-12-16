Intercom Plans 150 New Hires

16 Dec 2021 | 09.12 am

Customer relations platform Intercom says it will hire 150 more staff in 2022, mostly in R&D, which will bring its headcount in Ireland to over 400 people.

The Dublin office has served as Intercom’s R&D headquarters since 2011, and the company is also hiring for other teams, including sales, marketing, people, finance, and customer support.

Chief executive Karen Peacock said: “We’ve seen strong, continued demand for our platform because the bar for delivering great customer experiences is higher than ever. We’re looking for bold and ambitious team members who can help us continue to meet this demand, build the most innovative products, and deliver true value to our customers.”

According to Peacock, Intercom helps businesses deliver continuing engagement with prospects and customers through personalised and in-context communication across channels, including in-product, messaging, email and more.

According to the firm, over 25,000 companies use Intercom, including Amazon, Atlassian and Microsoft, fast-growing Irish startups like Tines and &Open, and local Dublin shops such as The Ink Factory and Mad Egg.

Intercom plans to relocate to a new office on Earlsfort Terrace in 2023, complete with gym, restaurant, cafe, catering kitchen and bar.

Photo: Intercom executives (back l-r) Des Traynor, Paul Adams, Anna Griffin, Darragh Curran, Dan Griggs; (front l-r) Cheree McAlpine, Leandra Fishman, Karen Peacock and Chris Tobin.