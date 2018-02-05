McCann Fitzgerald App Assesses GDPR Compliance

05 Feb 2018 | 11.16 am

Law firm McCann Fitzgerald has developed an app that enables businesses to quickly assess their level of compliance with the forthcoming GDPR directive and identify gaps and risk areas where they will need to focus their measures to ensure compliance with the new regulations.

The General Data Protection Regulation comes into force on May 25, and the law firm has worked with AI software developer Neota Logic to create the app, which uses an artificial intelligence platform called ‘Intelligent Reasoning’ to assess where any particular user stands in respect of their obligations under the regulation.

According to McCann Fitzgerald, the application uses a weighted scoring system to assess very quickly an organisation’s compliance with its obligations.

Based on user inputs processed by the AI platform, a report is generated which provides an overall GDPR compliance score, with a breakdown of the areas of major risk. It then delivers recommendations on which areas require the greatest attention to be compliant in time for the May deadline and, importantly, to assess compliance levels after the GDPR becomes applicable.

Managing partner Barry Devereux (pictured) said: “This is a truly exciting offering and one that is a testament to the tremendous work that the highly-skilled McCann FitzGerald team is doing and the significant investment we are making to offer technology-based, innovative and cost-effective solutions for our clients.”

Technology partner Adam Finlay added: “We’re just four months away from the application of the GDPR and there still is a lot of work to be done by organisations to prepare for its implementation. While there is an urgent need to review current data protection practices and consider what changes and updates are required, it’s not too late, and this new GDPR Gap Analysis app allows users to make a good start or review progress on their GDPR compliance journey”.